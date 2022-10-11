FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 80+ Upgrade and 80+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

EA has released two Upgrade SBCS for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today in the form of an 80+ Upgrade challenge and an 80+ TOTW Upgrade challenge. The former is a repeatable Squad Building Challenge with comparatively lower costs while the latter is a non-repeatable one.

With the Road To Knockouts promo underway, many might miss these relatively smaller challenges. But for those looking to diversify their squad with players outside the RTTK roster, look no further. With not much time allotted to either of the SBCs, here is a guide to help one obtain the "Upgrade" packs easily.

80+ Upgrade and 80+ TOTW Upgrade are the latest SBCs to be added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete 80+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Squad Building Challenge is relatively easy, with players expected to build an all-gold team of six players to complete the challenge. Here are the requirements to complete it:

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Rare Players: Minimum 1

Number of players in squd: 6

The six player cards that you need to complete the challenge are: two ST, three CAM, two CM and one CB.

Reward: 1x 80+ Rare Gold Player (Untradeable);Challenge is repeatable

Approximate Cost: 2-3K FUT Coins

This challenge is very easy for beginners and casual players. No need to worry about those pesky chemistry requirements, just hop on the FUT Transfer market and find the cheapest Gold player card to fit the role and voila!

Regular players will probably be able to use their pre-existing cards as fodder a couple of times before running out to get some much-needed upgrades to their squads. Hurry up though, as the offer is only valid for one day.

How to complete 80+ TOTW Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Squad Building Challenge is slightly more challenging than the previous one, but has worthy rewards. Players must build a full team of highly rated players to complete this SBC. Here are the requirements:

Minimum of 1 player with Overall Rating of 85

Team Rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in squad: 11

Reward: 1x 80+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable)

Approximate Cost: 14-16K FUT Coins

The Team of the Week, or the TOTW promo, lasts for the full FUT season cycle and is a highly sought after pack due to the special player cards. The unique variants of this promo have higher stats than the FIFA 23 base variant and thus, become highly lucrative in the market. The TOTW packs are released every Thursday, adding fresh players to the mix.

While the 80+ TOTW Upgrade does give players a chance to pack one of the Team of the Week cards from the previous releases, it must be noted that the card will be untradeable. Therefore, those looking to turn a profit on the market should look elsewhere to gain some coins.

That said, the upgraded cards have a great chance of being a valuable addition to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad too.

