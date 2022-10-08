FIFA 23 Dejan Kulusevski Road To The Knockouts, (RTTK) SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Dejan Kulusevski's Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) card may be obtained in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through the latest dedicated SBC (Squad Build Challenge). The Swedish winger became the first card in the UEFA RTTK series to be released as part of an SBC.

RTTK cards are to feature unique and special cards for players who have stood out in their performances in the group stages of any of the UEFA tournaments. While players can obtain these cards in a number of packs while the promo lasts, the odds of that happening are quite low. Completing dedicated SBCs and objectives for specific players is a surefire way to obtain great player cards.

This is a guide that explains exactly how one may complete the Dejan Kulusevski SBC to obtain his RTTK card by completing the three main challenges to get the Tottenham right winger for their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Dejan Kulusevski is the first RTTK card in FIFA 23 to be part of an SBC

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Road to the Knockouts has arrived in



-Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage =

-Qualification for the Knockouts =



Track their progress and find out more x.ea.com/74805



#FIFA23 The journey to European glory starts hereRoad to the Knockouts has arrived in #FUT -Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage-Qualification for the KnockoutsTrack their progress and find out more The journey to European glory starts here 🎼🏆Road to the Knockouts has arrived in #FUT!-Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage ✅✅ = ⬆-Qualification for the Knockouts ✅ = ⬆Track their progress and find out more ➡ x.ea.com/74805#FIFA23 https://t.co/YsB4xqfwLR

The latest Road To The Knockouts promo in the game marks the return of the successful promo from the last game and is the second promo to be released after the much-anticipated Ones To Watch (OTW) series from last week.

As the OTW SBCs expire, players will be able to pick up one of the RTTK cards to either bolster their FUT squads or use it to gain some FIFA coins in the transfer market.

Challenge 1 - Tactical Emulation

Spurs Players: Minimum 1 in the starting 11

84 and higher Overall Players: Minimum 1 in the starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Rewards: Mixed Players Pack

Approximate cost: 20-28K FUT Coins

Challenge 2 - Premier League

Team Rating: Mininimum 85

Players from Premier League: Minimum 1

86+ rated players: Minimum 1

Rewards: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Approximate cost: 52-59K FUT Coins

Challenge 3 - 86-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Minimum 86

87+ rated players: Minimum 1

Rewards: Premium Gold Players Pack

Approximate cost: 92-101K FUT Coins

The SBC was just released on October 7 and will remain valid for six days. Considering the current FUT market, the Dejan Kulusevski SBC will take anywhere between 164-182K FUT coins to complete.

But do note that as time passes, the market will change but players must complete all three of the challenges within the coming week because Dejan Kulusevski's RTTK card will expire after that.

KrowMx Esports @KrowmxEsports



EQUIPO RTTK EN SOBRES



Dejan Kulusevski SBC

4 y 4

1x84 /1x85 /1x86

6 días 🧵HILO DEL CONTENIDO DE HOYEQUIPO RTTK EN SOBRESDejan Kulusevski SBC4 y 41x84 /1x85 /1x866 días 🧵HILO DEL CONTENIDO DE HOY🔹EQUIPO RTTK EN SOBRES ✅ Dejan Kulusevski SBC⭐️ 4 y 4▶️ 1x84 /1x85 /1x86⏳ 6 días https://t.co/2jpsfacT3l

Kulusevski's RTTK card has gotten quite the upgrades with the overall bumped by a solid four points to 85. His pace has seen an impressive boost of six points while his passing and shooting have also seen a considerable increase in numbers.

A big drawback to Dejan's card would be the 3 star weak foot and the 4 star skill rating. His 82 rating in finishing, 71 in balance and 81 in shot power also leave quite some room for improvement.

Those looking to get Dejan Kulusevski's card should also consider how Spurs are playing this season as the Road To the Knockouts cards are set to get upgrades with future wins. Notably, players from White Hart Lane currently sit in second place in Group D behind Sporting with one loss, draw and win in the first three games.

Poll : 0 votes