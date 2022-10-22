Which RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) cards are getting upgraded in FIFA 23?

The RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) promo in FIFA 23 released special cards from all three tiers of European competitions. These cards have all been released with boosted stats overall, and now some of them have already secured an upgrade due to their performances.

These upgrades will make the cards even better, increasing the overall and associated stats. It's important for players to know exactly which cards these are as they serve as interesting investment options. Aside from being useful to their teams, players can buy these cards at cheaper prices and sell them at higher costs.

This has created a lot of interest in the FIFA 23 community for the RTTK cards, and the market prices of some of the cards have gone up. Players must know which cards are guaranteed upgrades and who is close to getting them in the future.

Every RTTK card in FIFA 23 has two conditions for upgrade based on real-life performances

When the RTTK promo was introduced in FIFA 23, every team had played three of their six European group stage games. Each card has two conditions for receiving an upgrade:

Win any two of the remaining three games of their teams.

Secure a qualification to the knockouts.

Some teams across all competitions have already secured their qualification to the next round. Bayern Munich have secured qualification following a thumping victory over Viktoria Plzen. Thomas Muller has a 88-rated CAM card and has secured one upgrade. Bayern will also need to beat Barcelona or Inter to secure a second upgrade.

Manchester City need to win their two remaining games for Phil Foden to get an upgrade, but the English giants are already through to the next round. Villareal have already secured qualification in the third tier by winning their first four games. They will need to win 1 more game for Gerard Moreno to get both sets of upgrades.

Arsenal have been in top form in the Europa League, meaning Marten Odegaard secured both sets of upgrades on his RTTK card. The same can occur in FIFA 23 with Federico Valverde as Real Madrid secured qualification following a draw with Shakhtar. They have to win their next two games to get the second upgrade.

Coming back to the lower tier, Lucas Paqueta and Martin Terrier are guaranteed one upgrade each after qualification for the next rounds. Both cards are favorites to get the second condition of the upgrade, as their respective teams will have to win just one of the two remaining matches.

Napoli are in scintillating form and will be heading into the next round. Defensive midfielder Zambo Anguissa will now be getting at least one upgrade, with a chance to secure both in the future. They have been in a tough group with Ajax and Liverpool, but have been on top since the very first match.

Of course, there's plenty of time for the other cards in FIFA 23 to secure the upgrades, as most have two games left. Come the period before the FIFA World Cup, and things will be clearer to a large extent. What will be interesting to find is the potential price hikes of these RTTK cards in the game.

Poll : 0 votes