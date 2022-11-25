FIFA 23 leaks hint at Kylian Mbappe Road to the FIFA World Cup card coming to Ultimate Team

If recent leaks and rumors are anything to go by, Kylian Mbappe could become one of the hottest entrants in FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup promo. The latest leak has appeared on social media thanks to reliable leaker FUT Sheriff and Criminal_FIFA, who have been incredibly accurate with their leaks.

EA Sports has introduced plenty of new content with this year's game to celebrate the launch of the FIFA World Cup. The Path to Glory promo has been hugely successful and has released some excellent cards for fans. While the promo ends tomorrow, there's no shortage of festivities for the players.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup has already been confirmed as the next promotion that's set to go live tomorrow, Friday, November 26, with fans expecting some amazing cards. Expectations will likely skyrocket with Kylian Mbappe becoming the first leak from the promo.

Kylian Mbappe could become the most expensive edition of the FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup promo

Mbappe's cards have always been special in FIFA 23 since the launch of the game. The Frenchman is a highly-rated player in the in-game meta due to his movement and pace. All of this could reach the next level if his leaked FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup promo card arrives in the game.

While the leaked card stats are yet to be revealed, the FUT Sheriff has made some predictions. Kylian Mbappe will always be gifted with pace, and it's no wonder that his speed is predicted to be the strongest aspect of the card.

If the leaked FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup gets a 93 overall rating, it could easily become the highest-rated card of the promo. Not much is known about the format of the upcoming promo, so that's an area left to be explored.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup promo could have two teams just like with Path to Glory. It will then be interesting to see when Kylian Mbappe is introduced as a promo card.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News New loading screen



- Black Friday

- Road to the World Cup

- World Cup ICONs



#FIFA23 New loading screen- Black Friday- Road to the World Cup- World Cup ICONs 🚨 New loading screen - Black Friday ⚡️ - Road to the World Cup ⭐️- World Cup ICONs ⚪️#FIFA23 https://t.co/HzAo3Dyk8Y

So far, players have had to depend on Kylian Mbappe's in-form card that appeared a few weeks earlier. There have been five promos, but none have featured the Frenchman. Things could, however, change very soon if the recent leaks materialize into something substantial.

It will be interesting to see which other footballers get special cards in the promo that goes live tomorrow night. New cards are also expected to be available as objectives and challenges, aside from being found in the packs.

