FIFA 23 Path to Glory promo - Release date and time, key features, and more

Last night effectively confirmed that Path to Glory will be the next FIFA 23 promo and the first to be themed around the World Cup. This will be great news for fans who are yet to get the first promo in the month of November. While there has been no shortage of new content, including cards, a promo will help spice things up even further.

EA Sports had previously discussed a permanent World-Cup-themed promo that would be added to the Ultimate Team. With an integrated approach, players can continue to play with their main squad and improve it gradually. The first chance for fans will come as early as this Friday, as EA Sports plans on introducing some unique cards.

The Path to Glory promo also has an exciting card-upgrade pattern, which is potentially much more viable than RTTK and OTW cards. The most important thing for FIFA 23 players will be to know when the promo goes live. It would allow them to make the most of the opportunity and add new cards to their Ultimate Team squads.

FIFA 23 Path to Glory will be the first World-Cup-themed content, could introduce some unique cards

Some earlier rumors about the Path to Glory promo have been doing the rounds on social media. Gamers finally got a confirmation yesterday following the release of the latest patch. At the time of writing, all of the upcoming cards have yet to be revealed, but players have a starting date to satisfy their curiosities.

The Path to Glory promo in FIFA 23 will go live on November 11, which is tomorrow. This can be confirmed from the loading screen of the Ultimate Team mode when players load in for the first time after starting their game.

As of now, EA Sports is yet to make any new announcements. However, the developers follow a typical pattern regarding the release of new cards in FIFA 23. Based on the countdown and history, they will be released at 6:00 pm UK Time. Departure times will naturally vary in other regions based on how the time zone and differences work.

While the cards coming to Path to Glory have not been leaked, the upgrade pattern is quite interesting. Some of the additions could improve massively by the time the World Cup gets over. The scope for improvement will depend on how deep a particular footballer goes in the tournament.

A card that wins the final will get three upgrades, 5* Weak Foot and Skill Moves, and three new traits. Overall, any Path to Glory card undergoing so many improvements could open up new opportunities for the players. Even partial buffs will be massive for some of the cards that will be released as part of the promo.

As with all other promos in FIFA 23 so far, Path to Glory is also expected to have objectives and SBCs. This will allow players to not rely on pack luck and market, and guarantee themselves some notable additions to the game. It now remains to be seen they might get as part of the upcoming promo.

