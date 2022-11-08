World Cup fever has taken over the world of FIFA 23 as well, with EA Sports capitalizing on its hype with regular themed content. There are still a few days to go before the release of the much anticipated World Cup mode. However, the developers have already started releasing Squad Building Challenges and objectives leading up to the tournament.

EA Sports has left no stone unturned when it comes to building hype before the World Cup mode is launched on November 9. Not only will the competition be replicated in-game with offline and online game modes, but there will also be a host of content being released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as well.

EA Sports has released nation-themed 83+ BRA/ARG/ESP Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The ongoing week of FUT has been dubbed the World Cup Warmup Series, and for good reason. EA Sports has been releasing intriguing and entertaining content in Ultimate Team to keep fans engaged before the tournament commences.

Fans have been provided with several Dynamic Duos objectives centered around the nations participating in the World Cup, as well as daily Login SBCs and upgrades.

The 83+ BRA/ARG/ESP Upgrade SBC is the latest inclusion in the gallery of World Cup-themed SBCs in FIFA 23. This is an exciting concept, as the SBC provides a pack consisting of one player from Brazil, Argentina, or Spain who has an overall rating of 83 or higher.

These nationalities feature some of the most overpowered footballers in the game, making the SBC rather enticing.

How to complete the 83+ BRA/ARG/ESP Upgrade SBC?

The SBC will be available in FUT for the next four days. Fans can complete the SBC once per cycle, with the cycle refreshing after two days. In other words, one will be able to complete the SBC twice before it expires in four days. However, it is an extremely cheap and simplistic challenge to complete and has the following requirements:

Minimum one player: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Number of players in the squad: Six

The SBC has an estimated cost of around 3,000 FUT coins, as it only requires a total of six gold players for completion.

Is the 83+ BRA/ARG/ESP Upgrade SBC worth it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

This SBC in particular consists of players from Brazil, Argentina, and Spain who have an overall rating of 83 or higher. FUT enthusiasts will know how strong these nationalities are in-game, featuring footballers like Neymar and Lionel Messi. However, with no special cards other than the TOTW versions currently being in packs, it would be wise to complete the SBC and save the pack for later.

EA Sports has confirmed that there will be several World Cup-themed promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting on November 9. This means that there will be special versions of players from participating nationalities available in packs, which is when they will be worth opening.

