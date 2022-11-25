EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup cards, led by French superstar Kylian Mbappe

FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup cards are now out and Kylian Mbappe has become the highest rated in the promo thus far. The Frenchman was already rumored to appear based on leaks, and the information has turned out to be true. EA Sports followed an earlier release than the normal schedule due to the commencement of the Black Friday event.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup is the latest promo that EA Sports has released to celebrate the mega event taking place at Qatar. They have added a few special cards that can be found in the packs as of now. While the odds of getting these will be low, players can profit greatly by obtaining them.

Mbappe will be high on the wishlist of all FIFA 23 players given how good the stats on his card are. However, he's not the only excellent option that fans can add to their Ultimate Team squad. Let's take a look at the complete list of cards that have been released tonight.

All Road to the FIFA World Cup cards in FIFA 23, featuring Mbappe, Son, and more

Mbappe is clearly the highest-rated card, but there are some worthy additions made to FIFA 23 as part of the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo.

Complete list of Road to the FIFA World Cup cards in FIFA 23

Jesus Corona RW 85

Matheus Nunes CM 86

Dries Mertens CF 86

Timo Werner ST 86

Ben White CB 87

Geoginio Wijnaldum CM 88

Luis Suarez ST 89

Luka Modric CM 90

Marquinhos CB 90

Heung Min Son LW 91

Kylian Mbappe ST 93

The Frenchman's Road to the FIFA World Cup not only has the highest overall, but it also seems to have the strongest set of stats. His cards in general are very popular in the FIFA 23 community due to high value in the meta. The latest addition takes it to the next level with even stronger numbers.

Heung Min Son is another great card that could add plenty of value to anyone's Ultimate Team squad. Like Mbappe, he also has some phenomenal stats in terms of meta. This is also the first instance where the South Korean has received a promo card in this year's release.

All these cards can be found in applicable packs or players can acquire them from the market. Due to the early release, new SBCs and objectives aren't available as of yet. Those are likely to be added soon and it remains to be seen what new selections will be launched via the mid-week mini release.

