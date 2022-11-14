5 best FIFA 23 Path to Glory cards to use in Ultimate Team

Path to Glory has kick-started the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23, and this promo's roster features some incredibly overpowered and exciting cards. EA Sports has included some of the biggest names participating in the mega event in its latest promo squad, and fans are eager to get their hands on these elusive player items. They can get the special cards from packs or buy them on the FIFA 23 transfer market.

If gamers want to add some of these elite cards to their squad by purchasing them, then they first need to know which ones are worth the investment in-game. While all the player items in this promo have received impressive boosts to their attributes, some stand above the rest as obvious choices because of their impressive abilities in the current FIFA 23 meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most overpowered players in first Path to Glory squad of FIFA 23

1) Vinicius Junior

It comes as no surprise that Vinicius Junior features on this list since his regular gold version is among the most broken cards in FIFA 23. The Real Madrid superstar had an incredible season for his club in 2021/22, leading Los Blancos to domestic and European glory. He was rewarded for his efforts with a massive upgrade in FIFA 23: an 86-rated base card.

With a market value of over two million coins, Vinicius is the most expensive card in the first Path to Glory squad, and it is easy to see why. The 88-rated special version has 96 pace, 91 dribbling, and five-star skill moves, making him an incredible winger in-game. Furthermore, with Brazil being among the favorites to win the World Cup, he is likely to receive multiple upgrades as well.

2) Bernardo Silva

Manchester City has been a dominant force in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and their success can largely be attributed to the quality of their midfield. Bernardo Silva has formed an incredible partnership with Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne, securing an overall rating of 88 in FIFA 23. With his inclusion in the Path to Glory squad, he has received an incredible 90-rated special card in-game.

Despite their recent struggles and featuring some players who are past their prime, Portugal is still expected to do well in the World Cup. This means that Bernardo Silva's card could receive a significant number of upgrades and has the potential to become 93-rated overall with a five-star weak foot and skill moves. This alone justifies his price tag of 550,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

3) Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly has been an underrated and consistent defender in European club football over the past few seasons, finally earning a move from Napoli to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer. He is one of the most overpowered center-backs in FIFA 23. Not only does he possess amazing pace, defending, and physical attributes, he also falls under the lengthy acceleration type.

After an injury scare almost ruled out their talismanic forward Sadio Mande, Senegal is back at full strength and is one of the dark horses heading into the World Cup. This seems promising for the 89-rated Path to Glory Koulibaly card, as any further upgrades would put him in contention for the title of the best center-back in FIFA 23.

4) Frenkie de Jong

Despite failing to secure playing time in the current Barca setup under manager Xavi, Frenkie de Jong's abilities are undeniable. The Dutch midfielder is among the most talented youngsters in European football and will be hoping to impress fans in the upcoming tournament. Leading his nation to victory would be a great way to secure a position in Barca's starting eleven.

De Jong is just as capable on the virtual pitch as he is in real life. He is best utilized as a creative defensive midfielder, breaking up attacks and seamlessly connecting defense to offense. His Path to Glory card in FIFA 23 accurately represents his versatile abilities, with well-rounded stats in all aspects, and costs a heft sum of over 400,000 coins on the FUT transfer market.

5) Ronald Araujo

This inclusion is rather ironic, as Ronald Araujo will not be able to participate in the upcoming tournament. The Uruguayan defender is currently injured and was unfortunately left out of the national side, which is a shame as he had been performing impressively for FC Barcelona. His absence has severely affected the club and its defense, which is a testament to his abilities.

As impressive as Araujo has been for Barca, he is even more incredible in FIFA 23. His 83-rated base gold card plays far better than his stats suggest, making him a fan favorite in Ultimate Team. Not only does his Path to Glory version have significantly better stats, but it can also be upgraded depending on how Uruguay performs in the tournament. This makes him a bargain for a price of 240,000 coins.

