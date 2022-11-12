When do Path to Glory cards get upgraded in FIFA 23?

Path to Glory is the first FIFA 23 promo for November, bringing an excellent collection of cards. These cards will be released in two teams, and players can obtain them from the applicable packs. Moreover, one can also complete different objectives and SBCs to acquire these new entrants.

The promo is based on the FIFA World Cup and offers some excellent player additions. EA Sports has implemented an integrated approach that allows players to continue with their main squads.

While keeping their efforts the same, one can earn special items and improve their lineups. Plenty of options have been made available to evolve their teams.

While the Dynamic Duo and World Cup Star cards will be popular, the Path to Glory cards are quite coveted. All the special cards come with boosts overall and stats. However, the ones belonging to the promo will be set apart due to their potential to get upgrades. Based on the information revealed by EA Sports, a card can benefit greatly if its corresponding nation goes on to win the World Cup.

The Path to Glory cards in FIFA 23 can offer excellent value

Previously, the Ones to Watch and Road to the Knockouts promos introduced dynamic cards that could receive improvements. Both sets of cards received upgrades in overall and stats based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. This has skyrocketed the valuation of some cards.

SAF Cal @sbc_tips Path to Glory Upgrades look pretty sick



Max Upgrades:

+3 Upgrade

5 Star Skills + 5 Star Weak foot

+ 3 New Player Traits



Could see some mad cards! Path to Glory Upgrades look pretty sickMax Upgrades:+3 Upgrade5 Star Skills + 5 Star Weak foot+ 3 New Player TraitsCould see some mad cards! 🏆 Path to Glory Upgrades look pretty sickMax Upgrades:+3 Upgrade5 Star Skills + 5 Star Weak foot+ 3 New Player Traits Could see some mad cards! https://t.co/5mfYFENgeR

All the cards belonging to the Path to Glory promo in FIFA 23 will have something similar. Unlike RTTK or OTW, there will be multiple layers for improvement based on the format of the FIFA World Cup. The first set of upgrades will come if a card belongs to a nation that qualified from the knockouts.

A progression to the quarter-finals will bring a second upgrade and improve the weak foot of the card to 5*. This could be a major improvement for any Path to Glory card, especially for attackers. Notably, an attacker having 5* Weak Foot makes a big difference in gameplay.

To get the Weak Foot to 5*, the card will have to win in the quarters. A further win in the semis will improve its Skill Moves to 5*. At this point, the particular Path to Glory card in FIFA 23 will be much improved.

The final set of upgrades will come if the card manages to win the FIFA World Cup. The achievement will result in the card getting a third in-form boost and three traits at random.

While the efficacy of the traits will depend on luck, it can create a major difference in the style of a particular Path to Glory card. Even without all the upgrades, many cards are likely to improve from their base versions.

Due to the given conditions, the upgrades will likely reflect in FIFA 23 after the World Cup. All the excitement starts tonight when the first team of the special cards is released. Aside from the promo cards, players can earn different tokens. These tokens can be exchanged for FIFA 23 World Cup Stars, packs, and special icons.

Poll : 0 votes