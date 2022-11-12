EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 1 with stunning cards of Lukaku, De Jong, and more

Romelu Lukaku and Frenkie De Jong are two of the several special items in FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 1. The new promo has gone live as per the expected time, and players can get a burst of World Cup-themed content in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has decided to integrate all FUT World Cup modes with the existing Ultimate Team content. This will allow players to concentrate on one mode and improve their Ultimate Team squads. The first such instance will be finding one of the eleven special cards in the packs. That said, their odds are low.

Romelu Lukaku and Frenkie De Jong are sure to have plenty of demands due to their league links. Additionally, both Path to Glory cards have robust stats and can improve further. Let's look at the complete list of all the cards that are part of Team 1 of the new promo.

De Jong and Lukaku are among the two best Path to Glory cards of the first team in FIFA 23

As good as De Jong and Lukaku's Path to Glory cards are, they're not the highest-rated item. That distinction belongs to Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva, who has another special card in FIFA 23.

Team is here. See more by logging into The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup, the better they'll become in your Ultimate Team

Complete list of FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 1 cards

Bernardo Silva CAM 90

Kalidou Koulibaly CB 89

Vinicius Jr LW 88

Frenkie De Jong 88 CM

Romelu Lukaku 88 ST

Antoine Griezmann 87 ST

Dani Carvajal RB 87

Jack Grealish LW 87

Serge Gnabry RM 87

Arkadiusz Milik ST 87

Ronaldo Araujo CB 86

Thomas Delaney CDM 86

Bryan Oviedo LB 85

Gonzalo Plata RM 85

This looks to be the first promo in FIFA 23, where all the cards are equally potent to a large extent. Cards with lesser overalls, like Ronaldo Araujo, can be a force to reckon with. His base card in the game is still being used heavily by many.

All the names will be hot contenders for at least a few upgrades. The Netherlands and Belgium are strong contenders to go far in the FIFA World Cup. The further their nation reaches, the bigger De Jong and Lukaku's upgrades will be.

While the cards are available across several packs, their odds will be low. This will lead to higher costs on the market before the situation stabilizes.

Additionally, FIFA 23 players can earn more Path to Glory cards by completing objectives and SBCs. Steven Berghuis and Maxime Choupo-Moting's cards are already available, and more are expected to arrive in the near future.

