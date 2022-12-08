FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Showdown Luke Shaw vs. Marcus Thuram SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

Ahead of the much anticipated World Cup clash between England and France, EA Sports has released the Luke Shaw and Marcus Thuram Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This tournament quarter-final fixture will determine which of the two fan-favorite sides will make it to the next stage and forward their journey towards the most coveted title in world football.

Showdown SBCs are released in Ultimate Team to commemorate historic matchups while also capitalizing on the hype surrounding them. The winners of the upcoming World Cup game will receive a +2 upgrade to their overall ratings, making them a force to be reckoned with in FIFA 23.

Luke Shaw and Marcus Thuram represent their nations in World Cup Showdown SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Fans have already been treated to several Showdown SBCs during the course of the tournament, including another quarter-final fixture between Argentina and the Netherlands. Both footballers featured in the France vs. England Showdown SBC are regular starters for their respective squads, and the result of their clash will determine the fate of their cards in FIFA 23.

The base Gold versions of both players are rather unusable in the current meta of FIFA 23, but the boosted editions have received significant upgrades to their overall ratings and attributes, with the additional possibility of future upgrades as well.

How to complete Luke Shaw vs. Marcus Thuram SBC in FIFA 23

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. The Shaw one has the following segments:

England

Players from England: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

Meanwhile, the Thuram segment consists of the following segments:

France

Players from France: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

Bundesliga

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

The former costs around 100,000 FUT coins, while the latter is estimated to cost around 85,000 FUT coins. These numbers are primarily driven by inflated prices of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

What do Showdown Luke Shaw and Marcus Thuram look like?

Both Shaw and Thuram have received 86-rated in-game cards. The Manchester United defender possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 60

Defending: 86

Passing: 85

Physicality: 85

Meanwhile, the French striker possesses these attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 87

Defending: 56

Passing: 80

Physicality: 85

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite the unpopular nature of their base Gold versions, both footballers have received impressive upgrades with their latest Showdown cards. However, both cards come at a hefty price. At their current level, neither is worth the coin investment, but the possibility of potential upgrades makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition.

Completing the Squad Building Challenge will prove to be a gamble, as both France and England have strong rosters and can emerge as the victors. If gamers want to obtain either card, they must consider the probability of their team winning before completing the SBC.

