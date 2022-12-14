FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament promo - Expected release date, possible cards, and more

The FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament is expected to be the final piece of content themed around the ongoing mega event in Qatar. With just three matches to go, some of the tournament's best performers will likely be included in the upcoming promo.

EA Sports has done a brilliant job in ensuring a variety of content throughout Season Two. Players have made useful additions to improve their squads, and those who are yet to do so could soon have one last chance in the coming days.

The FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament might be the last special promo, but it will likely contain the best cards. While EA Sports is yet to give out any details, an educated guess can be made based on previous trends in FIFA 23. Let's look at which footballers might make it to the promo release and when gamers can expect to get their hands on the special cards.

The FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament could reignite FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode with some amazing cards

In FIFA 23, a new promo gets released every week on Friday evenings. EA Sports has followed this pattern with previous releases, and there hasn't been any change yet. The only exception was The Rulebreakers promo, which consisted of two teams.

By that same logic, the FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament will be released on Friday, December 16. This is also when the FUT World Cup Phenoms is expected to end, and the new one will be its direct replacement. There has also been no indication of any extension to the Phenoms promo, so it's quite clear when the new promo will arrive.

Incidentally, the overall order of appearance of the special promos has been known for some time, thanks to leaks on social media. So far, all the leaks have been confirmed, and players have been taking note of them to plan ahead.

The primary component of any promo in FIFA 23 is the special cards that get introduced. These cards have boosted stats, which will be helpful for players who want to improve their Ultimate Team squads. Given the nature of the FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament promo, some spicy additions could be coming this week.

The Argentine superstar Messi will certainly be a part of it. The maestro has been pivotal in all games and is a big reason for Argentina's success at the FIFA World Cup. If Messi does get a card, it will add to the long list of special versions he already has in FIFA 23.

French footballers Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are two great contenders as well. The former has been a superb performer for the National Team, and he will be called upon against Morocco later tonight.

Morocco could also have some interesting additions (irrespective of their semi-final results) and so could Croatia. FIFA 23 leaks are expected to appear in the coming days as the release date approaches.

