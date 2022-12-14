FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Youssef En-Nesyri World Cup Showdown SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the latest Youssef En-Nesyri World Cup Showdown SBC in FIFA 23, EA are commemorating Morocco vs France matchup in the World Cup semifinals after the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach this stage.

The predominantly Islamic nation has been making waves worldwide, having knocked out big European teams from the competition. Morocco defeated Belgium, Spain, and finally Portugal to reach the semifinals, where they will face the defending champions, France.

The results will show who in the latest Showdown Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 featuring En-Nesyri and Fofana will get the final upgrades to their overall stats as the boost is tied to the real-life performances of their respective teams.

Here's a guide for players looking to obtain the unique Youssef En-Nesyri World Cup Showdown card for their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

Optimal solution to Youssef En-Nesyri World Cup Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Showdown SBCs are single-task challenges that are usually not that complicated. Here are all the requirements that players need to keep in mind while exchanging their squads for the Moroccan star striker:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

La Liga Santander players in the squad: Minimum of one

Players in the squad with Over 85 or above: Minimum of one

Players in the squad with Over 86 or above: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x World Cup Showdown En-Nesyri (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 30,000 - 33,000 FUT coins across all platforms

With World Cup fever sweeping over the world, Morocco have become quite the underdog story with their amazing record at the tournament. As the only predominantly Muslim country left, they have become the focal point of support for a large section of the Arab World as they cheer them on in the Qatar World Cup.

And Youssef En-Nesyri was the striker who netted the goal, which sent Portugal out of the tournament and the north African nation into the semis. Players looking to build a squad for the SBC to get his unique card from scratch are looking at around 32,000 FUT coins of expense.

The 86-rated La Liga player is quite expensive in the scheme of things but has some nice boosts to his base stats to back up the price. The challenge, in general, is not that hard because of no chemistry restrictions. Players need to include a card that plays in the Spanish league and make a relatively high-rated squad for the exchange.

As to whether the En-Nesyri's Showdown card is worth it for your FIFA 23 squad, here are all the stats of the unique card for your perusal. With the extent of upgrades indicated within brackets.

Youssef En-Nesyri's Showdown Card stats

Overall Rating 86 (+6) Pace 86 (+8) Dribbling 84 (+10) Shooting 87 (+7) Passing 70 (+11) Defending 40 (+5) Physicality 83 (+7)

In conclusion, the En-Nesyri Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 may be quite good for players looking to add the Moroccan striker to their team. He also provides chemistry links with fellow La Liga players, adding to his merits.

That said, the cost of completing the challenge is still a bit steep, and players attempting the SBC should either mitigate the price with a lot of fodder or wait a few hours to see if prices drop.

