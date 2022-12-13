France vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th December 2022

France will lock horns with Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France have enjoyed a brilliant run in their title defense and have their sights set on back-to-back World Cup triumphs. After comfortably dispatching Poland in the last 16 of the global showpiece, Les Blues locked horns with England in the quarterfinals, picking up a hard-fought 2-1 win via goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud.

Les Blues will be targeting victory this week as they continue their push to join Brazil and Italy as the only sides to successfully defend a World Cup title.

Morocco, meanwhile, have been the feel-good story of the 2022 World Cup so far, with the African side defying expectations to make it to the final four of the competition. Their most recent conquest in the tournament came last weekend when they beat Portugal 1-0, with Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

The Atlas Lions are enjoying their best performance on the global stage and are the first-ever African team to make it to the semifinals of the World Cup. They will look to see off yet another European giant when they play this week.

France vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between the two nations. France have won seven of those games while Morocco have won just once.

There have been three draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

France are undefeated in their last 10 games against the Atlas Lions, a run dating back to 1966.

Morocco have the best defensive record in the World Cup so far, with just one goal conceded in their five games.

Les Blues are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Didier Deschamps' men have scored 11 goals in the global showpiece so far. Only England and Portugal have scored more.

France vs Morocco Prediction

France are on a run of back-to-back victories and may have the most potent attack of all the teams left in the competition. They are favorites for Wednesday's game but must not underestimate their opponents, who have already exceeded expectations.

Morocco have picked up four wins and a draw in their five games so far and are possibly the most inspired team in the competition at the moment. Their resolute defense has been key to their exploits on the global stage but the Africans could fall to a superior side this week.

Prediction: France 2-1 Morocco

France vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: France

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of France's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last four matchups)

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes