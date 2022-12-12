Puma x Morocco National football team 2022-23 home kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Puma collaborated with the Morocco National football team for the first time to launch an official FIFA World Cup jersey collection in 2022. The Moroccan national football team is now sponsored by Puma after switching from Adidas in 2018. This is the first official FIFA World Cup kit that the two have worked together to release.

The German sportswear conglomerate has been preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup all year, releasing the official home kit for Morocco on May 30, 2022, alongside ten other national teams. Morocco's national football team has currently qualified for the semi-finals, where it will face France on December 15, 2022.

The Morocco National football team 2022-23 home kit comes in a vibrant and bold color scheme, which symbolizes national pride. The kit was launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma and its select retailers.

The Puma x Morocco National football team 2022-23 Home kit was launched ahead of the ongoing Qatar-held FIFA World Cup 2022

The Puma x Morocco National football team 2022-23 Home kit was launched ahead of the ongoing Qatar-held FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Morocco advanced to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after defeating Portugal's team on December 10, 2022, with a single goal. The national football team made history by becoming the first African country to advance to the semi-finals.

The team was managed by coach Walid Regragui, who used a balanced strategy by using the strengths of the players and the application of intelligent tactics. The official website of German label introduces the collection as:

"The Atlas Lions are back on the football pitch with more determination than ever and brand new football teamwear. These Morocco national team football kits are made with PUMA's latest technologies, ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL, keeping players dry and comfortable until the last minute."

𝗠𝗩𝗡_𝗘𝗡 | 🇲🇦 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 @MVN_EN ️ Morocco home kit for World Cup Qatar 2022 OFFICIAL:️ Morocco home kit for World Cup Qatar 2022 OFFICIAL: 🆕️ Morocco home kit for World Cup Qatar 2022 🇲🇦🔥 https://t.co/xpb8WRwq7m

The official site further mentions the style of the football jersey as following:

"How far will Sofiane Boufal's teammates go in the upcoming competitions? No one knows. But what is certain is that their look will always be impeccable with those PUMA national teams football jerseys and shorts. Team Morocco supporters, this is for you."

The Moroccan home kit was launched in May 2022. The official site introduces the kit as:

"Nineteen ninety now. The new 2022 Morocco Home jersey honors the Atlas Lions class of 1998. The centrally aligned PUMA No. 1 logo complements the retro theme, while the federation emblem on the left shows your support."

The Moroccan home kit comes in a 'Red / Power Green' color scheme, with the red hue acting as the base and power green appearing over logos and branding. The jersey is constructed out of ULTRAWEAVE and dryCELL performance fabric materials and technology, which wicks moisture from the body to keep the wearer dry.

The jersey is made out of at least 20% recycled material, which is the German label's step towards a better future. The kit further features a v-neck and raglan back seam over the set-in sleeve construction. The jersey's rib comes constructed out of 97% polyester and 3% elastane.

The Morocco National football team 2022-23 home kit was launched on the official German label's site on May 30, 2022. Currently, it can be availed at sites such as the FIFA store and Pro Direct sport.

Poll : 0 votes