Where to buy Puma FIFA World Cup 2022 jerseys? Release date, and more explored

German sportswear juggernaut, Puma, has launched thirteen new away kit designs for the national football federations to celebrate the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. After dropping 10 national team home kits in May 2022, the label launched the away kits on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Puma has brought together their federations with 13 new away jersey designs, which include six contingents from the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar from November to December 2022.

The newly launched away shirts can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma, starting Monday, August 29, 2022.

More information on the newly released Puma FIFA World Cup 2022 federation away kits that celebrate national culture and design

Puma, has unveiled the 2022 national team away kits, which feature a bold new design language. The official press release from the label reads:

"The bold new design language reinterprets national motifs from football, culture, and nature, bringing them together in ways that turn each jersey into a statement piece for the nation and the national team."

The new jerseys from the collection are available in two variations. The first iteration, Authentic Jersey, is made with ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology. The technology contributes to the jersey's lightness and comfort. Furthermore, the jersey is made entirely of recycled materials, with the exception of trims and decorations.

The second iteration, Replica jerseys are made out of 100% recycled polyester and are equipped with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, to keep the wearer comfortable and dry.

Away kits are available for the Azzurri, Austria, Czech Republic, Iceland, Serbia, Switzerland, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Paraguay, and Uruguay teams. Uruguay, Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, Switzerland, and Serbia will be among the six FIFA teams to wear the all-new alternate strip designs.

All 13 away kits feature the Puma logo and the national team crest in the middle of the chest, along with a shape containing the player number. A few jerseys feature the country's flags and the iconic nicknames of the national team.

One of the collection's highlights is the Ghana away jersey, which features a reinterpreted national flag block graphic in the centre. The Ghanaian national flag is reinterpreted using a traditional textile pattern's visual language. The jersey also features "Ghana" lettering, the Black Star of Ghana, and the federation emblem.

Switerzland's jersey is another standout from the collection. The jersey has an off-white base with red graphics and accents that pay homage to the national flag and the federation emblem.

The Serbia away jersey gives a shout out to the Eagles. The jersey is made of a white base with gold accents. It has custom front panel graphics that honor the country's football heritage. The crest in the centre of the jersey is a nod to the coat of arms found at Belgrade's Prince Mihailo Monument.

The rest of the FIFA teams follow a similar pattern, with the Morocco jersey featuring the team emblem in the centre and tonal graphics inspired by traditional Moroccan mosaics.

The Senegal kit includes the lettering "Les Lions," a national flag, a federation emblem, and an abstract graphic of a lion's mouth. Finally, the Uruguay kit includes a national flag and a chest emblem.

All 13 Puma Federation Away kits can be availed at the official e-commerce site, select stores, and select retailers, starting Monday, August 29, 2022.

