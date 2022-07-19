What are symptoms of the Marburg virus? Details explored as Ghana confirms outbreak

Ghana recently confirmed two cases of the infectious Marburg virus. The nation’s health ministry has stated that no less than 98 identified contacts have been monitored and taken into quarantine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they have picked up samples from two unrelated deceased patients to check for the apparent symptoms of this virus. The two samples came back positive and have been verified by a laboratory in Senegal. Praising the Ghana health authority’s quick response to the virus, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Africa director, noted:

“This is good because without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand.”

Exploring the symptoms of the Marburg virus

The WHO states that the virus has a fatality rate of 88%. The symptoms of this disease include fever, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. The symptoms can also turn fatal in the form of a high fever, extreme headache, and extreme malaise. The WHO has stated that patients develop many hemorrhagic manifestations within seven days of contracting the virus, and this is usually accompanied by bleeding from multiple areas. Orchitis, or the inflammation of the testicles, is another common sign that has been reported among patients after a few days of dealing with the Marburg virus.

The virus can often infect the central nervous system, which results in irritability and aggression among patients. In such cases, death usually occurs within nine days due to excessive blood loss and extreme shock. Patients often deal with multiple organ failure, liver failure, and massive hemorrhage.

Clinical diagnosis of the disease can be difficult as it shows symptoms that are similar to common illnesses, including malaria, typhoid, and viral fevers. However, the WHO has also stated that patients show a "ghost-like" appearance with "deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy." Some patients even experience non-itchy rashes between the second and seventh days of dealing with the virus.

How is the Marburg virus treated?

While there haven’t been any development in treatments for the virus, doctors recommend drinking plenty of water and treating individual symptoms to improve the chances of survival. As per the WHO, the organization is "exploring treatments involving blood products, immune therapies, and drug therapies.”

The World Health Organization has also stated that "immune therapies and drug therapies are currently being evaluated" to treat the Marburg virus.

How does the disease usually spread?

As per the Mayo Clinic, the virus usually transfers from infected host animals onto humans. The WHO has also stated that the Marburg virus spreads via direct human-to-human transmission, which includes contact with mucous membranes or broken skin. It can also spread through secretions, blood, and other bodily fluids of the individuals infected.

The virus has previously spread across the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, South Africa, and Angola.

