What is Pancreatitis? Symptoms explored as Travis Barker receives diagnosis following hospitalization 

Travis Barker was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatitis after his admission to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

The drummer visited West Hills Hospital and Medical Center for extreme abdominal pain on Tuesday. Healthcare professionals at the facility felt Travis Barker needed additional care and decided to transfer him to Cedars-Sinai, one of the best establishments in the US.

Travis Barker's condition is believed to be the by-product of a recent colonoscopy procedure that the artist underwent.

Travis Barker was diagnosed with pancreatitis after suffering from abdominal pain

TMZ was the first to report that the musician was suffering from Pancreatitis. The media tabloid shared that the reason for the diagnosis could be linked to a recent colonoscopy procedure undergone by the musician. However, nothing has been confirmed by Travis Barker's representatives.

Another procedure that could reportedly cause pancreatitis is cholecystectomy, a procedure similar to endoscopy.

Speculation is being made that Travis Barker could be suffering from gallstone pancreatitis.

Travis Barker was accompanied by his newly wedded wife Kourtney Kardashian during his visit to the medical center. She was photographed in a black hoodie beside his stretcher.

A source close to the couple told People magazine:

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

The source added that Kourtney "won't leave" her husband's side, adding that she "was worried yesterday."

Even Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, was worried and asked fans to send their "prayers" to her father.

What is Pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas, which is a long, flat gland on the side of the stomach. It is responsible for creating enzymes that help with digestion and hormones that help regulate how the body processes sugar.

Pancreatitis occurs when the enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, causing inflammation. This results in digestion problems and diabetes.

It can develop rapidly over a few days, or slowly over many years. Mild cases of pancreatitis are treatable, but severe cases can cause life-threatening complications.

Symptoms of the condition include upper abdominal pain, fever, rapid pulse, nausea, and vomiting, among others. Slow development of pancreatitis can show signs like abdominal pain that seems to worsen after eating and losing weight without trying as well as steatorrhea.

The problem can be caused by gallstones, alcoholism, certain medications, hypertriglyceridemia, abdominal surgery, trauma and more.

A medical procedure called Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) can also lead to pancreatitis.

The condition should not be taken lightly, as it creates a host of problems and complications.

Some of the more serious complications include:

Kidney failure: Acute pancreatitis may cause kidney failure, which might need the patient to undergo dialysis

Breathing problems: It can cause chemical changes, which in turn can affect lung function, resulting in a fall in oxygen absorption in the body.

Infection: The condition can make the pancreas vulnerable to bacteria and infection. Pancreatic infections are serious that require intensive treatment, such as surgery to remove the infected tissue.

Pseudocyst: The condition can lead fluid and debris to collect in cystlike pockets inside the pancreas. These pockets can cause problems like internal bleeding and infection.

Diabetes: Pancrease help regulate the body's sugar levels. pancreatitis can damage the organ leading to diabetes and high blood sugar levels.

Pancreatic cancer: Long-standing pancreatitis has a risk of developing into pancreatic cancer.

Malnutrition: Pancrease is an important part of the digestive system. A failure in its functioning can cause hinder the body from absorbing important nutrients from food and lead to malnutrition, diarrhea and weight loss.

