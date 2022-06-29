Trigeminal Neuralgia to blood clots: Travis Barker health issues explored as Blink-182 drummer rushed to hospital

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was taken to West Hills Hospital and then shifted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28 due to some health problems. He was accompanied by his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The reasons behind Barker’s hospitalization have not been revealed. Meanwhile, his most recent tweet read,

“God save me.”

It is the title of a song from Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album, Mainstream Sellout.

Momistired @Momistiredtoday Anyone else stressing the F out over what’s happening to Travis Barker? Is he okay? Why is everyone soo casual about him being hospitalized and his daughter asking for prayers. It seems serious! I hope all is well. So sad. #TheKardashians Anyone else stressing the F out over what’s happening to Travis Barker? Is he okay? Why is everyone soo casual about him being hospitalized and his daughter asking for prayers. It seems serious! I hope all is well. So sad. #TheKardashians

Horrifying Houseguest @Bevvie112



When reached for comment, Travis said, “My fibroid tumors hurt.” Los Angeles Times @latimes Travis Barker has been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue. Photos showed medical staff transporting the musician on a stretcher with wife Kourtney Kardashian walking alongside him. latimes.com/entertainment-… Travis Barker has been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue. Photos showed medical staff transporting the musician on a stretcher with wife Kourtney Kardashian walking alongside him. latimes.com/entertainment-… ‘Travis Barker has been hospitalized. Photos showed medical staff transporting the musician on a stretcher with wife Kourtney Kardashian walking alongside him.’When reached for comment, Travis said, “My fibroid tumors hurt.” twitter.com/latimes/status… ‘Travis Barker has been hospitalized. Photos showed medical staff transporting the musician on a stretcher with wife Kourtney Kardashian walking alongside him.’When reached for comment, Travis said, “My fibroid tumors hurt.” twitter.com/latimes/status…

The latest reports state that Barker’s health condition is critical and his daughter Alabama Barker took to social media, asking his fans to pray for him. The incident comes a month after Barker exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker’s health issues explained

Travis Barker has been battling trigeminal neuralgia for a long time. According to Mayoclinic, it is a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face. This chronic pain condition affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain. It generally occurs in short attacks and can last for a few seconds to two minutes.

The musician spoke up about this on Joe Regan’s podcast, describing it as a suicidal disease. He said,

“Cause basically all of the nerves in your face are firing all at the same time. So it almost feels like what you feel when you think you need a root canal or you have a tooth that’s messed up.”

Barker revealed that he uses the chemical Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, as a treatment. The chemical comes from the cannabis plant with medical uses and does not consist of tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive element in marijuana.

Apart from that, he was hospitalized in 2018 for blood clots in his arms and has suffered from a staph infection and cellulitis. He had third-degree burns to his body resulting from a plane crash in 2008.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married in front of their friends and family members on May 22. The wedding ceremony was held in Portofino, Italy. Their six children were also in attendance.

According to People, Andrea Bocelli performed on I Found My Love in Portofino, Can’t Help Falling in Love, and Fall on Me. Barker and Kardashian also shared pictures of themselves on social media.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian exchanged vows last month (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

The celebrations continued for a few more days and included a dinner party at Ristorante Puny, another dinner at Villa San Bartolomeo, and a reception at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle.

The couple’s dating rumors began in late 2020 and they made their relationship official in January 2021. They got engaged in October 2021 and had an unofficial wedding in April 2022 following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. They officially married in Santa Barbara, California in May 2022.

Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler and shares two biological children with her. He's also close to Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship. The drummer later briefly dated Rita Ora before getting married to Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kourtney was in a relationship with Scott Disick and shares three children with him.

