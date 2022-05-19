What happened to TAG from Golden Child? Acute liver failure hospitalization explained

Several news agencies in South Korea recently reported that Golden Child member TAG is currently hospitalized due to acute liver failure.

While fans of the idol and the group were concerned, the group's agency, Woollim Entertainment, allayed some of the fears, stating that the idol is not in critical condition.

Woollim Entertainment issues statement regarding Golden Child TAG's health

On May 18, South Korean news agency Kukmin Ilbo broke the news that TAG, one of the main rappers of the boy group, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a University Hospital in Gangnam. The report stated that the idol had developed symptoms of acute liver failure and was in urgent need of a liver transplant.

However, shortly after the news, Golden Child's agency released an official statement, announcing that while TAG was hospitalized, he was not in critical condition.

Woollim Entertainment shed light on the idol's condition via a statement on the media outlet SPOTV. The agency stated that the idol went to the hospital simply for his poor health, not for a liver disorder. The full update states:

"TAG is definitely not in critical condition. He is not in critical condition at all. Rather, recently he was in poor health so he visited the hospital this morning and is awaiting the test results."

What is acute liver failure?

Acute liver failure is a condition where one undergoes loss of liver function over the course of mere days or weeks. It usually occurs in people who have no preexisting liver disease. The disease is commonly caused by a hepatitis virus or drugs such as acetaminophen.

Some famous people who have fallen victim to this condition include the American novelist Truman Capote, Mexican actress Dolores del Río and Velvet Underground's lead singer Lou Reed.

Not long after the news broke, Golden Child's fan pages took to social media to announce that TAG, whose real name is Son Young-taek, is in need of a liver transplant, adding that the idol's blood type is known to be RH+ O. Several fans even volunteered their own livers for their idol.

Following the clarification, many fans of both the idol and Golden Child heaved a sigh of relief and wished the rapper a quick recovery for the idol. Many were upset with the false reports that were shared in the first place

♥︎ sungyun ♥︎ @kingsungyun95 twitter.com/soompi/status/… Soompi @soompi

soompi.com/article/152694… Woollim Clarifies Reports About #GoldenChild 's #TAG Being In Critical Condition Due To Acute Liver Failure Woollim Clarifies Reports About #GoldenChild's #TAG Being In Critical Condition Due To Acute Liver Failuresoompi.com/article/152694… https://t.co/0HTwDNxYsC whoever wrote the article about him going into acute liver failure & needing a liver transplant needs to be fired. why misinform thousands of fans & make us worry so much when that’s not even the extent of tag’s condition? disgusting. get well soon, youngtaek, we love you whoever wrote the article about him going into acute liver failure & needing a liver transplant needs to be fired. why misinform thousands of fans & make us worry so much when that’s not even the extent of tag’s condition? disgusting. get well soon, youngtaek, we love you ❤️ twitter.com/soompi/status/…

『逆夢』 @jangjunsenpai it was evil for people to write an article and play with people heart who care so much for the idol



and also woollim, if u knew that it's all wrong, please just come to twitter and post official statement asap, not everyone open naver but we indeed open your twt it was evil for people to write an article and play with people heart who care so much for the idoland also woollim, if u knew that it's all wrong, please just come to twitter and post official statement asap, not everyone open naver but we indeed open your twt

Tjia 🎳 @djlaw97 So probably woollim never intended to post any news since it's only some check up and it is better not to make any fuse with unnecessary news. But it turns out a or some reporter (maybe) probably got misinformation by themselves So probably woollim never intended to post any news since it's only some check up and it is better not to make any fuse with unnecessary news. But it turns out a or some reporter (maybe) probably got misinformation by themselves

LALA🌻𖧷꒰busssssy🐝꒱ @sunoosnuna 🥹 he was with yeonjun just yesterday get better soon youngtaek @soompi Thank you for clarification woollim was worried of him🥹 he was with yeonjun just yesterdayget better soon youngtaek @soompi Thank you for clarification woollim was worried of him 😭🥹 he was with yeonjun just yesterday 😭 get better soon youngtaek

Anijimolala⁷✨ @soop_clowneries Stay strong goldenness yeonjun's darlings is our darlings too @soompi yesterday you're just fine doing tiktoks with yeonjun☹️ but now we got a bad news so sudden I hope you getwell soon Tag we'll pray for youStay strong goldennessyeonjun's darlings is our darlings too @soompi yesterday you're just fine doing tiktoks with yeonjun☹️ but now we got a bad news so sudden I hope you getwell soon Tag we'll pray for you🙏 Stay strong goldenness🙏 yeonjun's darlings is our darlings too💛

Lesley #BLM #StopAsianHate #StandwithUkraine 🇺🇦 @72leslee33 @soompi I really hope he recovers soon. Sending prayers, love, hugs, and support to him, his groups members, family and all of his fans!much love for a quick full recovery. @soompi I really hope he recovers soon. Sending prayers, love, hugs, and support to him, his groups members, family and all of his fans!much love for a quick full recovery.

Meanwhile, the K-pop group, who made their debut in August 2017 with the EP, Gol-Cha!, released their second Japanese single "Rata-Tat-Tat" on May 11. In support of their first Japanese comeback, Golden Child also held a two-day showcase in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on April 30 and May 1, 2022, at the Maihama Amphitheater.

