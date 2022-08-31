Where to buy Adidas Federation World Cup Jerseys? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is preparing for the Fifa World Cup, to be held in Qatar for the first time on November 20, 2022, making it the first Middle Eastern country to host the prestigious tournament.

Sporting events such as this year's Fifa World Cup give nations and teams more freedom to experiment with their team jerseys than ever before. In light of this, the Adidas-affiliated teams have unveiled their Federation Kits. Jerseys went on sale on Monday, August 29, 2022, and will be available until Monday, September 12, 2022, on Adidas' official e-commerce site.

More about the newly released Adidas Federation World Cup Jerseys for the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Newly released Adidas Federation World Cup Jerseys for five football teams (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the newly released Federation World Cup Jerseys, the German sportswear giant released federation kits for national teams of Germany, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, and Spain.

The new jerseys have all been used as a blank canvas for original and creative designs. The jerseys were inspired by the origami crow of Japan and the ancient civilizations of Mexico.

In an official press release about the newly revealed Fifa World Cup jerseys, Jurgen Rank, Senior Design Director Football at Adidas, stated:

“When we design national team kits for tournaments as big as the FIFA World Cup, we always keep in mind that these designs will become a part of legendary footballing history."

He went on to explain the label's expectations as well as the most important aspects of designing the jerseys:

"For us it’s crucial first and foremost to create kits that equip the world’s greatest footballing athletes with performance-led apparel that helps them unlock their highest level of play, while at the same time always featuring unique and unforgettably iconic designs that are bold, eye-catching and create a true sense of excitement amongst fans all across the globe."

The most prominent collection piece is the Mexico's away jersey, which inculcates the Mixtec art to summon the fighting spirit of the nation. The signature on the inside of the collars, which depicts a serpent representing the capabilities of the human body, completes this design.

The German home kit is next in line, with gold details and a team batch applied via heat press in the centre of the chest. The use of a bold vertical stripe pays homage to the German team's first-ever jersey. The flag-colored details over the collars are another nod to Germany's ethos.

Performance and sustainability have always been top priorities for the three stripe label, and they have used a similar consistent design approach for the kits. All of the kits are made of 100% recycled polyester, continuing the label's commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Each jersey has a slim fit and is available in adult sizes ranging from $80 to $150, while youth sizes range from $55 to $70. The kits will be available from Monday, August 29, 2022 to Monday, September 12, 2022 via Adidas' official e-commerce site and retail stores.

