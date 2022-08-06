Where to buy Ajax x Adidas 2022-23 Away jersey? Price, release date, and more explored

The Amsterdam-based football team, Ajax, is continuing with their long-time collaborator, the German sportswear giant, Adidas. The football team is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to its seasonal jerseys and kits. Continuing the tradition, the duo is presenting their latest away uniform.

The new dark blue 2022-23 away kit is designed by the dynamic duo and characterized by Amsterdam identity with a golden edge. The kit is clad in darker colors and forms a woven pattern on the neck and sleeves. The kit was released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and Ajax on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

More about the newly released dark blue Ajax x Adidas 2022-23 away kit

Newly released dark blue Ajax x Adidas 2022-23 away kit (Image via Ajax)

After releasing the iconic Bob Marley-themed away kit, which paid homage to the singer's iconic Three Little Birds song last year for season 2021-22, the Dutch champions will be releasing a jersey that taps into the history of Smokey City. The kit further features the Andreas crosses throughout the jersey.

The jersey features various club and sponsor logos, and its back is printed with gold accents. In addition to their predominantly blue shirt, the red and gold tones also took over the jerseys. The Red hue is seen incorporated through the iconic three-champion stars across the chest and Adidas' three-stripe on the shoulders.

A luxe detailing is also included over the collars and sleeves. Other eye-catching details include the shirt's accent colors, which create a playful and whimsical graphic pattern.

The jersey is accompanied by matching shorts, which are clad in a red hue. The shorts feature the three iconic Adidas stripes, which are clad in dark blue and the gold detailings.

They have a branding along the sides of the shorts and the bottom of the right leg as well. The socks match the jersey, as it is clad in a similar graphic pattern and color scheme.

Ajax will start their league next weekend, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with an away game against Fortune Sittard. The team will be wearing the all-new away shirt on their opening day. The 2022-23 jersey can be purchased from the official e-commerce site of Adidas and Ajax, and the official AjaFan shops in the Johan Cruijff Arena and Kalversraat, for a retail price of $90 for the adult jersey.

The junior away jersey shirt can be availed at a retail price of $70. The adult shorts can be availed for $45, whereas the junior shorts cost $38. The adult socks, which match the jersey, can be availed for $23. Lastly, the websites also offer mini and baby kits that cost $65 and $55, respectively.

On the other hand, one can also avail the recently released training collection, which can be availed at a price range of $38 to $160.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far