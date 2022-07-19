Where to buy Manchester United x Adidas 2022/23 Away Kit? Price, release date, and more explored

After the launch of Manchester United x Adidas 2022/23 Home Kit last week, the dynamic duo have released their away kit for the season. 2022/23 away kit is inspired by the football club's philosophy of youth, success, and courage.

The away kit draws inspiration from the football club's past, with the white-colored jersey holding the same regard as the Manchester United colors. The kit was launched on both Manchester United and Adidas' official e-commerce site on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The authentic jersey can be availed for $119.

More about the newly released Manchester United x Adidas 2022/23 Away Kit,

Newly released Manchester United x Adidas 2022/23 Away Kit (Image via Manutd)

Like the previously released home kit, the away kit also arrives in a replica and authentic version. The away kit's club crest is also adopting a more nostalgic approach. The crest's black shield and fabric also provide depth to the design.

The replica and the authentic versions of the kit are constructed out of Primegreen, which is made of 100% recycled materials. However, there are a few differences in the construction of the replica and authentic versions.

The authentic version utilizes Adidas' HEATRDY technology, whereas the replica version uses AERORDY technology. The HEATRDY technology is responsible for regulating body temperature by maintaining airflow and reducing sweat to keep you cool, on the field and off the field.

The AERO.RDY technology wicks away sweat and keeps you comfortable and dry. The design director of Adidas, Inigo Turner, talks about the kit's jersey in the official press release,

“We approached this kit that the club will wear in opponent’s stadiums around the world with a fresh perspective, aiming to capture an indisputable sense of collective conviction and common purpose."

The authentic jersey boasts a woven knit texture, whose fabric features a helix spiral design, providing a premium feel to the shirt, thanks to its two-tone silk effect. The replica version simply flaunts an embossed fabric.

The new away shirt opts for a classic look, tapping into the club's rich history, which boasts a classic white colorway, which has been on the club kit since the 2016/17 season.

The jersey also features a two-tone red and black striping across the shoulders, marking the first time all three club's core colors come together in style. Inigo Turner further talked about the club's philosophy regarding the kit,

"Wherever the club goes, we wanted it to carry its philosophy of youth, courage, and success, proudly woven into the fabric of the kit for players and fans alike to wear together.”

The fluid lines over the jersey are inspired by the rich, graphical DNA of Manchester United. The engineered cuffs and collars are also inspired by the strong visual identity of the club.

The away shirt was slated to be worn for the first time on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the game against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

