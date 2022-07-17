Where to buy Adidas Originals x Human Made ADIMATIC HM sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas Originals is continuing its partnership with NIGO's label, Human Made, after a sneaker collaboration with Wood Wood and Hebru Brantley. For the newly released joint venture between NIGO-founded label and Adidas Originals, the two are taking a special spin on the ADIMATIC silhouette.

It was first introduced in 1996, and became a cult favorite amongst the youth worldwide. Returning to the scene, in 2022, the sneaker has seen many iterations starting with a welcome from the skater Jamal Smith and Atmos Collaborations. The new collection was released on July 16, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of Human Made.

More about Adidas Originals x Human Made ADIMATIC HM sneakers

Newly released Adidas Originals x Human Made ADIMATIC HM sneakers, for the Teenagers (Image via Human Made)

Building off of the momentum, Human Made, is offering three new colorways - gray, green, and white. The recently revived iconic sneakers are consistent throughout the three iterations. The Human Made site introduces us to the collection with the following description:

"ADIMATIC HM, a collaboration sneaker between adidas Originals and HUMAN MADE. It features a volumey silhouette reminiscent of skate shoes, with extra-thick three stripes and fat shoelace details that retain the "original" atmosphere of the 90's."

The color-blocking is inspired from the originally released 1996 iteration. The grey colorway opts for smoke grey, navy blue, and white accents. The green option opts for sail/off-white, brown, and white accents. Lastly, the white variant opts for orange and black accents.

The upper is made up of mash-up of materials, including leather, suede, and textile. Most of the upper is clad in titular shades of the sneakers, while the toeboxes, iconic three-stripe logo, and laces opt for contrasting shades. The Human Made site describes the details of the shoes as:

"While retaining the details of the original model, the collaboration original color scheme, the adidas Originals by HUMAN MADE collaboration heart silhouette logo on the left tongue and heel, and his HUMAN MADE brand tag line on the attached shoe lace "GEARS FOR FUTURISTIC" Print the letters 'TEENAGERS'."

The consistency, in particular to the three iterations, comes over with vertical tongue tabs — which arrive in a mismatched pattern. The right shoe opts for the iconic 3-stripe logo with "Adidas" lettering, while the left one opts for a unique branding.

The tongue tab on the left reads, "die marke mit den 3 streifen," which is German for the brand with three-stripes, alongside the Human Made heart logo.

Most of the upper is covered in suede material and defines the sawtooth groove on the chunky midsole. The midsole contrasts with a durable gum outsole, which gives more tread. More nods to the NIGO-founded label are given with heart embroidery on the heel.

The shoes are accompanied by two extra sets of widened laces, which feature the NIGO-funded label's tagline, i.e., "Gears for Futuristic Teenagers." The campaign visual was shot in Paris, and features the three-stripe label's skateboarding team's rising star, Maite Steenhoudt.

The ADIMATIC HM series from the dynamic duo partnership is currently available on the official e-commerce site of Human Made on July 16, 2022 at 11 am JST for a retail price of ¥14,300 Japan Yen (approximately $103). Following the initial launch, a wider release will be made at the CONFIRMED app on July 24, 2022.

