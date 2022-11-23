5 best Puma football boots of 2022

German sportswear and footwear giant Puma has been one of the longest-associated labels in the football world. The German sportswear giant has designed some of the most outstanding boots and kits over the years.

The iconic football boots like Future Z and Ultra have been ruling the market for years. They have acquired a loyal fan following not only from football fans and enthusiasts but other athletes as well.

The German label has upped their game even more in 2022 as they compete with heavyweight rivals like Adidas and Nike. The label has, therefore, taken a huge leap by tempting Neymar to drop Nike and join them. The label always looks for ways to revolutionize cleats by variety of boots.

The brand has also made a special commitment to crafting women's exclusive boots. So, for those looking for the best Puma football boots released in 2022, Sportskeeda has compiled the list of the biggest hits

Top 5 popular Puma football boots released in 2022

1) MAPF1 ULTRA 1.4 football boots

MAPF1 ULTRA 1.4 football boots (Image via Puma)

In July 2022, the German sportswear giant collaborated with one of the fastest car brands, Mercedes-AMG.

The duo produced a limited-edition Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Ultra 1.4 cleats in the Spectra Green and Diamond Silver team color scheme. The silhouette was launched in a limited unit of 1000 pairs. The cleats were inspired by the iconic team that won eight Formula One constructors and nine Drivers titles.

The silhouette was launched on July 1, 2022 on Puma's official e-commerce site and select retailers.

2) Ultra "Fearless"

The German sportswear giant recently unveiled a new footwear collection, dubbed the Fearless pack. One of the most eye-catching makeovers was applied over the ULTRA cleats that came in the pack.

The silhouette comes clad in red-hot hues with unisex sizes. The shoe's upper comes constructed out of ultra-light woven materials with ULTRAWEAVE technology. The boots' upper is infused with soleplate tooling for explosive speed on the field.

The Puma Ultra "Fearless" sneakers were launched on the official e-commerce and select retailers on October 7, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

3) Neymar x Future 1.4 NJR "Rare"

Neymar x Future 1.4 NJR "Rare" (Image via Puma)

The beloved Brazilian footballer and the German sportswear giant collaborated to create a "Rare" pair of the Future 1.4 NJR silhouette. The silhouette is clad in a lusturous color palette which immediately catches the attention of the viewer.

The silhouette comes clad in a Silver/Platinum Grey/Sunset Glow/Elektro Purple color scheme with mismatched blue and red accents on the left and right boot, respectively.

The FUTURE 1.4 BJR "Rare" cleats were launched on the official e-commerce site and select retailers on October 20, 2022, at a retail price of $235.

4) Porsche's King Platinum 21 Rallye

The German sportswear label didn't just look at one sports car this year as the label also collaborated with Porsche to honor the legacy of the Porsche 911. The dynamic duo applied a new makeover upon the iconic King Platinum 21 Rallye silhouette. The football boots are inspired by the Rallye Monte Carlo, where the journey of the Porsche 911 started.

To further commemorate the 50th-year-anniversary of the car model, the duo released the pair in 'Puma White/Nrgy Red/Puma Black' color palette and multiple performance enhancement details.

The boots were released on the official e-commerce site and select retailers on November 12, 2022, at a retail price of $220.

5) Neymar's Future NJR "Dream Chaser"

Neymar's Future NJR "Dream Chaser" (Image via Puma)

With the FIFA World Cup upon us, the German sportswear giant continues to shower Neymar Jr's fans with new releases. The duo continued their streak in November 2022 to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022 in style.

It is worth noting that Neymar will be debuting these sneakers tomorrow, on November 24, 2022, with the match against Serbia.

The silhouette comes clad in a Fiery Coral/Gold scheme. The gold hue signifies the player's performance on the field.

The silhouette was launched on the official e-commerce site and select retailers on November 17, 2022, at a retail price of $280.

With the Qatar FIFA world Cup 2022 - which started on November 20, 2022 - one can expect many releases via major sportswear labels such as Adidas, Nike, Reebok, New Balance, and many more.

