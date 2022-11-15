Where to buy the Porsche x Puma King Platinum 21 Rallye: Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma is honoring the legacy of the Porsche 911 in motorsports by launching the King Platinum 21 Rallye.

The silhouette is inspired by where the journey of the sports car started - the 1965 Rallye Monte Carlo.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911, and the King Platinum 21 Rallye pays tribute to the 50 years of heritage and legacy with a modern touch.

The football boots were released on the official e-commerce website and physical stores of Puma as well as select retailers on November 12, 2022.

More about the newly released Puma King Platinum 21 Rallye football boots that honor the Porsche 911’s motorsport legacy

Newly released Puma King Platinum 21 Rallye football boots which honor the Porsche 911’s motorsport legacy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Continuing their well-established collaborative partnership, Puma and Porsche are teaming up once again for a king crossover. The dynamic duo have developed a strong bond in recent years by developing several special-edition King Platinum makeovers.

Their latest offering pays homage to the Rallye history of the 911. The official press release introduces the project as follows:

"Introducing the PUMA KING Platinum 21 Rallye, featuring the signature KING touch combined with vintage Porsche colors and retro Rallye aesthetic for a football boot that’s miles ahead of the competition. Hailing over 50 years of heritage and legacy, the KING Platinum 21 Rallye is made for the modern playmaker."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Puma White / Nrgy Red / Puma Black' color palette. It is packed with multiple special features that can help the wearer bring their best to the football pitch.

Here's what the official press release had to say about the shoes:

"As football gets faster and faster, control is key, so this KING takes its signature look and upgrades your game to the next level. Made for the ultimate touch and control, the KING Platinum 21 Rallye has a PUMA White base color with the iconic Porsche Rallye logo."

The King Platinum 21 Rallye's upper is made of super-soft premium leather material in a white hue. The entire shoe is constructed with KINGForm technology, which features a rib structure that fuses into the upper, giving key contact to the areas that are needed to increase responsiveness.

The cleats' tongues come in a knitted pattern with a comfortable fit and the "Ralley 911 Porche" label. The lateral side of the silhouette features the iconic Puma Formstrip.

At the bottom, the King Platinum 21 Ralley features an aggressive MoveKontrol Plate outsole, which gives optimized traction. The conical studs are multi-directional and offer enhanced movement with superior tract.

The RAPIDSPRINT outsole is lightweight and can complement even the fastest players by offering a stud configuration that increases stability at heel counter and enhances on-pitch reactivity.

The football boots feature the specially crafted Komfort System, which offers next-level comfort and super-soft anatomical padding.

One can purchase the shoes from the official e-commerce site of Puma, starting November 12, 2022, at $220.

