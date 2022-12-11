Why the FIFA 23 Winter Warm Up Pack is not worth it in Ultimate Team

The Winter Warm Up Pack is an exceptional addition to FIFA 23, offering a unique opportunity to every fan that plays the Ultimate Team mode. This pack is a time-limited addition, which means it won't be available again. Moreover, every player can open it only once, irrespective of the amount of FIFA points and FUT coins they have.

Naturally, the contents of these packs tend to differ from the standard ones available in the store. However, their costs also tend to be different from regular packs, so the question arises. Is the Winter Warm Up Pack worth buying in Ultimate Team?

Answering this question is difficult since it would vary from one FIFA 23 player to another. Based on the possible content and what it costs, there's reason to believe that the pack should be avoided in the first place. Let's look at what a player might get from the pack and why investing the coins elsewhere will be more fruitful.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The Winter Warm Up Pack in FIFA 23 seems poor in terms of rewards in FIFA 23

A positive about the Winter Warm Up Pack is its low cost, as players will only have to spend about 25,000 FUT coins. This makes the unique addition less risky than some of the others, which costs far more. Unfortunately, this could also entice some players to spend their FUT coins without thinking twice.

Let's see what a FIFA 23 player can obtain from opening this pack, which consists of 26 cards:

20 Gold Rare players, with one guaranteed to be rated 83 or higher.

1 FUT World Cup Icon loan item for five matches. Players will get a pick between three cards.

5 FIFA World Cup player picks between two options.

Here are the odds and possibilities associated with the pack and all of its rewards:

Gold 75+ Player 100%

Gold 82+ Player 100%

Gold 90+ Player 1.1%

World Cup Icon <1%

World Cup Phenoms 3.1%

While the Winter Warm Up Pack is cheap, it gives up on the chance to get something valuable. The guaranteed results are nothing worth mentioning since most will be low-rated fodder. Their actual valuation from the market is well below what's assigned by the pack.

There's no chance of a TOTW card being present among the rewards, which has been available in some of the more special packs. Moreover, all the rewards obtained from the pack will be untradable. The cards will have to be either used in someone's squad or will have to be used as fodder.

25.000 FUT coins might not be a very high amount, but it makes no sense for someone to waste them. There are better ways to use the coins in the game, one of which will be to get the fodder from the market to complete challenges.

Players can also use these coins to pick bargains from the FUT market. Adding to the said amount can get even better cards for the first team of a player. Hence, the Winter Warm Up Pack should only be opened if players have extra coins they don't require.

