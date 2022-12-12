The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 is approaching its conclusion, and with the semi-finals just around the corner, EA Sports has released more themed content in FIFA 23. The developers have done an excellent job of keeping the community engaged with these regular content drops that consist of promo squads, objectives, and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

EA Sports recently released the much-anticipated World Cup Phenoms promo in Ultimate Team, celebrating the rise to prominence of talented youngsters who have impressed on football's biggest stage. With the promo in full swing, fans will be eager to open as many packs as possible to obtain one of these overpowered special cards.

EA Sports have released the latest daily challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World Cup Challenge SBCs have been a regular occurrence over the course of the tournament in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering fans the opportunity to obtain pack-based rewards. These represent the various participating countries that qualified for the event, with Cameroon being the latest nation to be featured.

While Cameroon failed to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament, their journey up to the World Cup and their performances in the group stage deserve recognition. Despite crashing out after placing third in their group, the African giants defeated group leaders Brazil on the final matchday of Group G, much to the astonishment of fans around the globe.

How to complete the FIFA World Cup Challenge Cameroon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC requires a single squad to complete and consists of the following stipulations and requirements:

First-owned players: Minimum three

Players from Cameroon: Minimum one

Players from the same league: Maximum six

Gold Players: Minimum 10

Rare Players: Minimum five

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum 29

Number of players in the squad: 11

The expected cost of the Squad Building Challenge is around 6,000 FUT coins and offers fans a Premium Gold Players pack upon completion.

Is it worth completing the World Cup Challenge Cameroon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

After a rather underwhelming World Cup Stories promo, EA Sports are back with a strong start to the latest World Cup Phenoms promo. Not only does the promo roster contain some impressively overpowered cards in the current meta of FIFA 23, but there have also been numerous SBCs and objectives that have kept gamers occupied.

With so many enticing special cards in packs, fans are eager to open as many packs as possible to obtain these elusive versions to add to their FUT squads. In such an environment, pack SBCs including the FIFA World Cup Challenge provide players with this proposition.

The World Cup Challenge Cameroon SBC has an expected cost of around 6,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain since the reward pack is a tradeable Premium Gold Players pack. The pack consists of 12 gold players, three of which are rare, and has a value of 25,000 coins in the FIFA 23 store, making this a worthwhile venture for all FUT fans.

