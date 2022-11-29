Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Brazil

Brazil are widely considered favorites to win the ongoing Qatar World Cup, and following their qualification to the Round of 16, the team roster has also been added to EA Sports' FIFA 23. The Brazilian national squad was absent from previous iterations of the FIFA series, having been replaced by unauthentic placeholder players. However, with the release of the World Cup mode, the Selecao are now playable in FIFA 23.

Argentina and Brazil were touted as strong favorites to win the World Cup ahead of the tournament, but with the former losing on the first matchday, the Selecao are in a better position than their South American rivals. Brazil's squad depth and versatility is incredible, and this is reflected accurately in FIFA 23 as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most optimal tactics for the Brazilian national squad in FIFA 23

Similar to their real-life squad, the team excels when it comes to offensive talent. Their attack is undoubtedly among the best when it comes to international football. So much so that Roberto Firmino was not even included in their World Cup roster. This is a testament to how stacked the nation is with regard to their forwards, which holds true in the game as well.

The five-time world champions also possess versatile midfielders and defensive lineups and will be hoping to add to their historic tally of World Cup titles by winning the ongoing tournament.

What is the best formation for Brazil in FIFA 23?

In FIFA 23, a 4-2-3-1 formation works well. Not only is it one of the most balanced and effective formations in the game, but it also accommodates Brazil's best players into their starting eleven.

Gabriel Jesus will spearhead the attack as a striker, as he is rated higher than Richarlison in the current FIFA 23 meta. Neymar is the chief playmaker in the central attacking midfielder (CAM) role, with Vinicius Junior and Antony playing as wide attacking midfielders.

Fred and Casemiro form the midfield in a double pivot, with Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Telles, and Danilo forming the defensive backline. While wingbacks are certainly the weaker link in this lineup, they are competent in their own right.

What tactics are best for this formation?

The 4-2-3-1 formation is popular in FIFA 23 because it is conducive for beginners and veterans alike, accommodating various styles of play. The striker must be instructed to 'stay forward' and 'get in behind'. This allows fans to exploit the pace of their attackers with through balls.

The CAM must be told to 'stay forward', but the wide attacking midfielders must fall back on defense to help out during counter-attacks. The two CDMs must be told to 'cover center' and 'stay back while attacking' to preserve the shape of the team and form an extra layer of defense in front of the backline. Similarly, the fullbacks must also be instructed to stay back while attacking.

