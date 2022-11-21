Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Argentina

EA Sports recently simulated the World Cup tournament in FIFA 23, which concluded with Argentina being crowned champions. This is rather fitting, as the current holders of Copa America have an incredible lineup that is also justified by their ratings in FIFA 23.

With the upcoming tournament being Lionel Messi's swansong on the international stage, Argentine fans will be hoping that the current squad can secure glory for their talismanic playmaker, who has provided them with so much joy over the years. Argentina barely missed out on the title in 2014, losing in the final, but with their squad now being stronger than ever, it is time to head into the fray again.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the writer's opinions.

World Cup favorites Argentina are incredibly overpowered in FIFA 23 as well

Contrary to many other powerhouses of international football, Argentina has had no injury scares leading up to the iconic tournament. This means they will be able to field their preferred starting eleven from the beginning, enhancing their chances of winning even further.

While offensive prowess is undoubtedly a key feature of their roster, they certainly don't lack in any of the other aspects, with an incredible midfield and domineering defensive backline. It is safe to say that Argentina is amongst the most versatile and balanced squads at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and will be a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament.

What formation is best for Argentina in FIFA 23?

The 4-2-3-1 formation will perfectly suit Argentina's talented lineup in FIFA 23. The formation is by far the most balanced and versatile in the game, as it can accommodate various styles of play.

Lautaro Martinez will spearhead the attack with his clinical finishing abilities and will be supported from the wings by Paulo Dybala and Angel Correa. While Angel Di Maria is also a viable option for these wide positions, Dybala and Correa are more suited to the FIFA 23 meta. The legendary Lionel Messi will link the attack together with his visionary genius from a central attacking midfielder (CAM) role.

Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul will be the enforcers in midfield, breaking up the opposition's attacking plays and linking their defense to their offense. Defensively, the backline will consist of Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel patrolling the flanks, with Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero in the middle.

What custom tactics are best suited for this formation in FIFA 23?

The lone striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation has the task of beating the defensive line by making continuous marauding runs into the box and should thus be instructed to stay forward and 'get in behind.' The CAM should be instructed to 'stay forward,' with the wide attacking midfielders being told to 'come back on defense' to help the team's defenders during counterplays.

Both defensive midfielders must be instructed to 'cover centre' and 'stay back while attacking.' This maintains the shape of the formation and prevents the threat of quick counterattacks from the opposition. Similarly, wingbacks must also be instructed to 'stay back while attacking,' as wing play is extremely effective in the new meta of FIFA 23.

