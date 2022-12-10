EA Sports have released the World Cup Phenoms promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Jonathan David receiving an objective card. The World Cup is in its most intense stages, and EA has capitalized on the hype surrounding the tournament by providing boosted special versions to some of the best performers so far.

However, there is more to the promo than meets the eye. It is not simply a roster consisting of the best performers of the tournament, as the footballers included in the promo squad are also ones to look out for in the future. These youngsters have defied expectations and taken the footballing world by storm, earning a reputation that exceeds their age and experience.

Jonathan David spearheaded the attack of a young Canadian lineup in the World Cup and has received a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Canadian striker Jonathan David has impressed football fans around the world with his lethal ability in front of goal at both club and international level. The LOSC Lille superstar is amongst the most feared marksmen in Ligue 1 and has kept his form alive for the national side. He has been rewarded for his performances with a World Cup Phenoms objective card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does World Cup Phenoms Jonathan David look like in FIFA 23?

Jonathan David has received an impressive upgrade from his base gold version, as his Phenoms card is 86-rated overall with the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 87

Defending: 40

Passing: 79

Physicality: 79

Unfortunately, the card did not receive the skill move upgrade that fans would've hoped for. However, he still possesses the coveted five-star weak foot that makes him a menace for any defense to deal with.

How to complete the objective in FIFA 23?

The objective consists of four individual stipulations and can be completed in both PvP and PvE game modes. These are the requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain this card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Finessed Finishing : Score with a finesse shot in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score with a finesse shot in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Qualifying Assists : Assist six goals using players from the Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist six goals using players from the Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Setting the Pace : Score six goals using players with minimum 80 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score six goals using players with minimum 80 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Canadian 8: Win eight separate matches while having atleast three Canadian players in your starting squad in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

The most optimal way to complete the Jonathan David objective would be to use Ligue 1 players with more than 80 PAC in your attack, while also including three Canadian players in your starting 11.

Is it worth completing this objective?

Jonathan David has been extremely overpowered in FIFA over the past few years, and FIFA 23 is no different. He has rapid pace, clinical shooting, and a five-star weak foot, which makes him an incredible attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. The objective is also rather simplistic, making it a worthwhile proposition for FUT fans.

