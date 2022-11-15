5 best reward options from FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps

World Cup Swaps is the latest addition to FIFA 23 that was introduced alongside the Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team. While the concept of Swaps itself is not new to the series, the modes of obtaining its tokens have been completely overhauled in comparison to previous iterations by adding a World Cup-themed twist.

Gamers must obtain World Cup cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which must then be used to complete gameplay-based objectives. These World Cup cards represent the various nations participating in the iconic tournament, and the tokens earned from these objectives can then be redeemed to unlock exciting untradeable rewards.

With a total of 50 tokens up for grabs over the course of the next month, fans will be curious to know the most optimal way to allocate their tokens and receive the best possible rewards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best reward options and combinations that fans can go for in FIFA 23 World Cup swaps

1) Patrick Vieira + Packs

EA Sports has introduced the concept of World Cup Icons in FIFA 23. This version of the legendary French player has an intermediate rating between the mid and prime versions, as well as a stunning new card design. Although the complete roster of World Cup Icons is yet to be released, the developers have provided a teaser of everything set to arrive by introducing Patrick Vieira as a reward option in World Cup Swaps.

The 90-rated card requires a total of 40 tokens to unlock, which leaves gamers with another 10 tokens that they can allocate to other areas, including special players or fodder packs. Vieira has historically been amongst the best midfielders in FIFA, and this card is currently his best version in FIFA 23. If gamers can grind all 50 tokens, the combo of Vieira and the 84+ pack is the best option to go for.

2) Cafu + Packs

Legendary Brazilian defender Cafu has also received a World Cup Icon version that can be claimed through World Cup Swaps. He is undoubtedly amongst the best wing-backs in FIFA 23 currently, and costs around 30 tokens to be unlocked from World Cup Swaps in FIFA 23.

With Cafu requiring only 30 tokens, this will be an enticing option for FUT enthusiasts. He is potentially an end-game defender and will likely be a mainstay in different squads for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, choosing to unlock Cafu will also allow gamers to get the 20 token option after, which provides them with three 84+ packs.

3) World Cup Icon Player Pick

For FUT fans looking to test their luck, the World Cup Icon Player Pick is the option to go for. While the full roster is yet to be revealed, there will certainly be a number of elite-tier Icons that will be obtainable from this Player Pick. The Pick costs 35 tokens to unlock, making it the second most expensive reward in FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps.

If fans decide to go for this option, they will be left with 15 tokens that they can allocate to several other areas. They have a chance to unlock one of the best World Cup Stars, including Eden Hazard, Kingsley Coman or Fabinho, or simply ignore these options and opt for the 84+ and 82+ fodder packs for the ultimate gamble.

4) World Cup Hero Player Pick

Similar to the World Cup Player Pick, this particular option allows fans to test their chances at obtaining one of the most elusive World Cup Heroes that were recently added to FIFA 23. These are upgraded versions of FUT Heroes with special dynamic images portraying them as Marvel superheroes. This option costs a total of 25 tokens in the Swaps system.

The selection of World Cup Heroes features some of the most overpowered players in FIFA 23, and this pick is almost guaranteed to offer at least one amazing card. Considering how chemistry works this year, Heroes are potentially more viable for Squad Building than Icons, making this player pick an absolute bargain for the price.

As the pick costs only 25 tokens, fans will have plenty of options available to spend the remainder of their tokens on, including player items and the 20 token 84+ packs.

5) A combination of various World Cup Stars

A total of 32 World Cup Stars have been added to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster exclusively for the ongoing Swaps promo. These cards represent their individual nations participating in the iconic tournament, and range in price from two tokens all the way up to 15 tokens.

With a total of 50 tokens up for grabs, fans will be able to unlock all three of the premium Stars, namely, Hazard, Fabinho, and Coman. These footballers have received amazing cards in this promo and will serve as valuable additions to any team in the game.

Poll : 0 votes