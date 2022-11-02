FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes: Complete list of all cards set to be released in the game

With even more content set to be released in FIFA 23, the upcoming FUT World Cup Heroes is sure to excite the playerbase. EA Sports will introduce these unique versions to commemorate the grand event, set to be held in Qatar. Following the official Deep Dive trailer, fans have a glimpse of what's coming.

While the festivities begin on November 9, players will have to wait two more days to obtain these special cards. These cards will come with boosted stats and belong to footballers who have achieved legendary statuses for their countries. Moreover, their designs have been made in collaboration with Marvel to produce some exquisite designs.

This article will reveal which cards will be available in this year's FUT World Cup Heroes along with their base positions in FIFA 23. EA Sports has also revealed how these cards will be released and how players could possibly add them to their respective Ultimate Team squads.

The FUT World Cup Heroes will replace the standard version when the promo goes live in FIFA 23

The very first announcement of FUT World Cup Heroes surfaced within the community through various leaks on social media platforms. An official confirmation from EA Sports followed, and the stats on the cards were revealed shortly after.

Complete list of all FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 87)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 86)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 88)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 87)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 86)

Diego Forlán (Uraguay/LaLiga, 88)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundesliga, 89)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 88)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 88)

Peter Crouch (Premier League, 85)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 87)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 87)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 86)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 86)

Jean-Pierre Papin (France/Ligue 1, 89)

Rudi Völler (Germany/Serie A, 89)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 86)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 86)

Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 85)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 87)

Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 89)

Abedi Pele (Ghana, Ligue 1, 89)

David Ginola (France/Ligue 1, 89)

Jurgen Kohler (Germany/Bundesliga, 89)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 88)

Antonio Di Matale (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Mario Gomez (Germany/Bundesliga, 88)

Diego Milito (Argentina/Serie A, 88)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 87)

Ivan Cordoba (Columbia/Serie A, 87)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 87)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 86)

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer (Norway/Premier League, 86)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 86)

Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia/LaLga, 86)

Jerzy Dudek (Poland/Premier League, 86)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 86)

Lars Ricken (Germany/Bundesliga, 85)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 85)

Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 85)

All of these cards are currently available in the game's standard FUT Heroes versions, which can be acquired from the market. A few days ago, there was also an SBC that guaranteed a Hero card for FIFA 23 players.

How to obtain FUT World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff WC Heroes:



- Available from Nov 11th

- While in packs, will replace the Base Fut Hero version

- Some of them will be only available as Player SBC or OBJ

- They are permanent



The FUT World Cup Heroes will be available in FIFA 23 from November 11. Every player that pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition on or before August 21 is guaranteed an untradable card at random. Players can also try their luck with different packs, but the odds of getting a card will be rather low.

Other revelant leaks have also hinted that FIFA 23 players will have special objectives and SBCs to obtain these cards as rewards. Whether that turns out to be true will be a matter of the future. For now, players will have plenty of new content coming their way, starting November 9.

