FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes: When will players receive their free pre-order item?

Now that it's November, the FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes will be added to the game very soon. EA Sports may have officially confirmed the dates indirectly as part of the pre-order rewards that some players are eligible for. Moreover, the developers have already confirmed the complete list of all the cards that will be part of the promo.

Fans first came to know of these cards right after the reveal trailer when EA Sports announced the introduction of the special cards. Unlike the FUT Heroes, these special cards will be introduced to celebrate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There are similarities between the two, but the upcoming additions will have different stats and boosts.

More importantly, EA Sports has collaborated with Marvel to bring some fabulous designs for these cards. This has increased the demand for the FUT World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23. Although obtaining them will be challenging, those who have pre-ordered the game will be eligible for a random copy of the cards.

The FUT World Cup Heroes have been introduced to FIFA 23 to celebrate the mega event

Since the trailer was released at the end of July, FIFA 23 has been available for pre-order across all major platforms. Buyers can choose between two editions of the game, Standard and Ultimate, with the latter offering a lot of extra goodies at a higher price.

Players can obtain their free FUT World Cup Heroes card on November 11 at 6 pm UK time. However, only those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition on or before August 21 will receive the reward.

This is the only reward available with a time limit on Ultimate Edition. All of the other rewards that came with the edition have been available for the entire duration of the pre-order period.

FIFA 23 players should note that the FUT World Cup Heroes card they receive will be untradeable. Hence, they won't be able to sell it on the market for a quick profit and will have to use it in their team. Alternatively, players can also use these cards to complete SBCs, but that's not recommended due to the nature of these cards.

What are FUT World Cup Heroes cards in FIFA 23?

Traditionally, FUT Heroes and Icons are unique cards of footballers who have made massive contributions to the sport. These cards of former footballers have a lot of value in the community due to some great stats and bonus contributions to chemistry.

EA Sports has gone one step further by introducing the World Cup Heroes to mark the occasion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. These cards represent footballers in the normal Heroes promo, but the cards have more significant boosts. Moreover, the designs look entirely different as EA Sports has collaborated with Marvel. Naturally, the demand for these cards is expected to be high.

Poll : 0 votes