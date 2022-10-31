How to complete Pavel Nedved Icon SBC in FIFA 23: Estimated costs, review, and more

Electronic Arts have released dedicated Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for players looking to pack Czech legend Pavel Nedved's Icon card, which could be a solid addition to any squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Two discreet Squad Building Challenges have been released for players looking to get their hands on the much sought-after Icon Series cards as they feature some of the biggest names to ever play the beautiful game.

This guide discusses the estimated cost of completing the Pavel Nedved SBC in FIFA 23. Read on for more information on each individual task players must complete to either pack the loan version or the normal untradeable card of the Juventus playmaker and midfield genius.

Everything you need to know about the Pavel Nedved SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Icon series cards feature the best of the best and as such, are highly valuable in FIFA 23 meta considering their high stats. Most of the cards in the series are very expensive in the market and these SBCs are a good way for players to obtain high value cards for a comparatively lower cost.

Event then, players looking for just a taste of Pavel's skills on the pitch may opt to complete the Loan version as it is way more affordable and gives them a chance to try out the player in-game. Here are the requirements that need to be met to complete the Nedved Squad Building challenges.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Icon SBCs

88 Frank Rijkaard

86 Pavel Nedvěd

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-icon-s… New Icon SBCs88 Frank Rijkaard86 Pavel Nedvěd 🔵 New Icon SBCs🇳🇱 88 Frank Rijkaard🇨🇿 86 Pavel Nedvědfifauteam.com/fifa-23-icon-s… https://t.co/hLPN0SPEIW

Pavel Nedved [Loan] SBC challenge requirements and cost analysis

To obtain the loan version, players must complete the following requirements:

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Players from Serie A: Minimum of 1

Player quality: Silver or above

Gold players: Minimum 4 in squad

Estimated cost: 3,000 - 5,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Rewards: Pavel Nedved icon series card on a 5-Match Loan! [untradeable]

The Squad Building challenge is quite easy to complete and even casual FIFA 23 players may easily attempt it to try their hands at an Icon Series card. Players who are on the fence about finishing the much more expensive SBC to earn a permanent card may also use the five-match loan challenge to try out the player.

Pavel Nedved SBC: Requirements and cost analysis

To get a permanent card, players need to complete five of the following challenges:

Born Legend

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Number of Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Estimate Cost: 2,000 - 6,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Rewards: Pack of two rare gold players

Rising Star

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Number of Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Estimate Cost: 3,300 - 8,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Rewards: Pack of two rare gold players

The Czech cannon

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Players from Juventus: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Estimate Cost: 28,000 - 30,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Players from Serie A team: Minimum of 1

Estimate Cost: 60,000 - 65,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top-notch

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

FUT Champions or Team of the Week players: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 87

Estimate Cost: 145,000 - 160,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Only upon meeting all the above requirements for five different squads can players complete the Icon Series Pavel Nedved SBC and obtain a permanent untradeable card for their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad. Do note that the total cost of the SBC is around 250,000 FUT coins as per the current market rate which is not a small amount by any means.

In FIFA 23, Pavel Nedved's base overall rating is 86 and is primarily an LM card with RM and LW as alternate positions. Hailing from the Czech Republic, the midfielder has quite a high pace rating of 90 with 89 points in acceleration and 90 in Sprint Speed, making him quite a fast player on the left wing.

He also has a nice Dribbling stat of 87 but players might find his 82 Shooting rating a bit lacking. A five-star weak foot, however, is quite a nice thing to have in any attacker. Players who are looking for a meta card should also note that there is no way to make Nedved a Lengthy AcceleRATE type with any chemstyles but a Deadye gives him an impressive boost in shooting and passing.

Pavel Nedved's SBC may seem daunting for the more casual players, but the Icon Series card is still one of the better cards to have in their FIFA 23 team. The final decision to try their hands on the challenge will entirely depend on whether the card will be a good fit for their existing squad or not.

