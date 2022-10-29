FIFA 23 Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and back-to-back cards from the promo have been made available to gamers. Moreover, the latest set offers two versions of the same footballer, with strength in different areas. It allows fans to make picks based on how they play.

The Out of Position is a very interesting promo as the cards added to it have new positions compared to the ones in their base variants. Naturally, the demand for some of these cards is quite high, but getting them will depend on luck. The only alternative seems to be obtaining the cards as part of SBCs and objectives. Unlike the packs, players don't have to rely on luck and are guaranteed to get rewards.

Let's take a look at the challenges players will have to undertake to complete the Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC. This will also give them an idea of the approximate cost and the number of coins they might have to spend. Additionally, with two versions available, FIFA 23 players must make the correct choice.

The Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC offers two different versions in FIFA 23

Normally, player-item SBCs have ranged from simple to complex ones so far. With the Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC, players won't have a difficult time as EA Sports hasn't made it very challenging. Here are the conditions of the tasks players will need to complete.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC, players can estimate a cost between 115,000-120,000. This is, of course, in a scenario where players will complete the task with cards entirely bought from the market. Usage of fodder, even partially, will bring down the projected price.

Based on the two cards available as part of the Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players have an interesting choice. They can choose between an RW version and an ST version, and the overall on both cards is 86. Both positions, true to the nature of the Out of Position promo, are different from the ones on his base card.

The RW version has a higher Pace at 90, and its Passing and Shooting is slightly better. It's quite natural for a card to primarily play in wide positions. The 84 Shooting isn't too shabby and can get the job done.

The ST version, on the other hand, has a Lengthy Body Type in FIFA 23, which has had a major impact on the meta so far. It has better finishing stats with 88 Shooting, and has slightly reduced Pace and Dribbling.

While the rewards of the Ross Barkley Out of Position Player Pick SBC will depend on individual preference, the ST version will be better for FIFA 23 players on current-gen systems. Older-gen users will have better output from the RW version, as body types don't exist there.

Poll : 0 votes