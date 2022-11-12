FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Swaps - Complete list of all rewards available in the program

The FUT World Cup Swaps program went live in FIFA 23 on November 11, 2022, with plenty of rewards on offer.

Players can collect tokens throughout the second season by completing different tasks and objectives. These tokens can then be exchanged to obtain resources for players to improve their Ultimate Team squad.

EA Sports has introduced a blended model that allows players to continue their primary Ultimate Team journey. They can make use of the additional resources to improve their squads. The developers have ensured that there will be something for everyone, as many special cards are available for as little as two tokens.

Let's now look at the complete set of rewards available as part of the FUT World Cup Swaps program in FIFA 23. The World Cup Star cards form the backbone of the rewards, but there are some other interesting offerings, too. Moreover, players can get great bargains as some terrific cards are available for relatively cheap tokens.

FIFA 23 players will have to earn tokens and exchange them for the FUT World Cup Swaps program rewards

With the complete list of FUT World Cup Swaps program rewards now available, players know exactly what's on offer. EA Sports has also disclosed how many tokens each reward requires.

FIFA 23 players are speculated to earn up to 50 tokens throughout the second season, and there are different ways to get them. However, let's take a look at what players can use these tokens for and what each reward will cost them.

All rewards of the FUT World Cup Swaps program that are available in FIFA 23

Two tokens

Francisco Calvo

Ajdin Hrustic

Mark-Anthony

Al-Shahrani

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Almoez Ali

Masimo Talbi

82+ x20 Rare Players Pack

Three tokens

Nouhou Tolo

Reggie Cannon

Joseph Aidoo

Four tokens

Krepin Diatta

Lee Jae Sung

Kieffer Moore

Takuma Asano

Bartosz Bereszynski

Munir El-Haddadi

Xerdan Shaqiri

Enner Valencia

Matius Viña

Five tokens

Andres Guardado

Andrej Kramaric

Six tokens

Filip Kostic

Eight tokens

Andreas Christensen

Joaquin Correa

Danilo Pereira

Julian Brandt

Alvaro Morata

Nathan Ake

10 tokens

Mason Mount

15 tokens

Eden Hazard

Kingsley Coman

Fabinho

20 tokens

FIFA World Cup Path to Glory Player Pick

25 tokens

FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Vieira and Cafú are coming in WC SWAPS



Official stats and # of tokens required!



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Vieiraand Cafúare coming in WC SWAPSOfficial stats and # of tokens required!Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Vieira🇫🇷 and Cafú🇧🇷 are coming in WC SWAPS🔥🔥Official stats and # of tokens required!Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/WAYUms7CQM

30 tokens

Cafu

35 tokens

FIFA World Cup Icon Player Pick

40 tokens

Patrick Vieira

As mentioned earlier, the FUT World Cup Swaps program offers different items and is highly flexible.

Players can grab tokens by completing objectives, and the first set of tasks has already gone live in the game. Activities like logging in and more offer bigger opportunities for players to get these tokens faster and easier.

The World Cup Stars card seems to be the go-to for players who don't have a lot of tokens. There are plenty of great cards costing 15 tokens or less. Patrick Vieira's World Cup Icon card will be particularly tantalizing for tryhards.

There's plenty of time for FIFA 23 players to earn their swap tokens, so there's no need for them to rush. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the tokens are introduced to the game in the future.

At the time of writing, players will have to play friendlies, Squad Battles, and Division Rivals to obtain these tokens.

Poll : 0 votes