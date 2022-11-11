FIFA 23 leaks reveal complete list of FUT World Cup Swaps Program rewards

All the cards that will be available on the FUT World Cup Swaps program in FIFA 23 have now been revealed. The new information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who also showcased some of the corresponding rewards. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, players will be able to get some great cards in the upcoming days.

EA Sports has already confirmed the upcoming FUT World Cup Swaps program. This will allow players to exchange different tokens to earn more rewards and improve their Ultimate Team squads. While packs and other items will be there, the main focus will undoubtedly be the World Cup Hero cards.

These unique cards will be introduced as rewards in the swaps program. Players can pick one special card from each nation and decide beforehand. With the cost of each card now leaked, FIFA 23 fans are in an ideal position to map their purchases.

Cost of special cards in FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Swaps revealed due to leaks

According to the leaks, every FIFA 23 player can obtain a total of 50 FUT World Cup Swaps tokens. This will include all sources, so players must grind if they want to max out their tokens. Additionally, bonus tokens will be available in the store, but it's still being determined whether that'll be more than 50.

Thankfully for players, the World Cup Star cards will start as low as two swap tokens, which is incredibly cheap. It goes up to 40 tokens for cards like the World Cup Icon versions of Patrick Vieira.

Complete list of all FUT World Cup Swaps tokens in FIFA 23

2 tokens

Francisco Calvo

Ajdin Hrustic

Mark-Anthony

Al-Shahrani

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Almoez Ali

Masimo Talbi

3 tokens

Nouhou Tolo

Reggie Cannon

Joseph Aidoo

4 tokens

Krepin Diatta

Lee Jae Sung

Kieffer Moore

Takuma Asano

Bartosz Bereszynski

Munir

Xerdan Shaqiri

Enner Valencia

Mateus Viña

5 tokens

Andres Guardado

Andrej Kramaric

6 tokens

Filip Kostic

8 tokens

Andreas Christensen

Joaquin Correa

Danilo Pereira

Julian Brandt

Alvaro Morata

Nathan Ake

10 tokens

Mason Mount

15 tokens

Eden Hazard

Kingsley Coman

Fabinho

#FIFA23 Vieiraand Cafúare coming in WC SWAPSOfficial stats and # of tokens required!Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Vieira🇫🇷 and Cafú🇧🇷 are coming in WC SWAPS🔥🔥Official stats and # of tokens required!Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/WAYUms7CQM

30 tokens

Cafu

40 tokens

Patrick Vieira

It should be noted that the rewards are yet to be confirmed, but players won't have to wait for very long. The FUT World Cup Swaps program is rumored to arrive on November 11 in FIFA 23, which is tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if the swaps program will have other rewards like player packs and more icons.

