"World Cup content died off fast": Fans react to new World Cup cards and themed content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The celebrations for the upcoming World Cup 2022 are already live in FIFA 23, with the release of the Path to Glory promo and World Cup Swaps. The inaugural day of the festivities was rather amazing, with heaps of content for gamers to delve into. However, things have gone downhill since then as EA Sports haven't been able to maintain the same level of engagement amongst their community.

The new World Cup Swaps have a rather interesting concept in FIFA 23. While the concept surrounding Swaps is not new in the series, the method of achieving tokens is a fresh addition. EA Sports have added World Cup cards to FUT, which are special untradeable versions of players whose nations have qualified for the tournament. These footballers can only be obtained through packs.

"What are the World Cup cards for??"….Let me tell you

These cards can be utilized to complete nation-based objectives for earning Swaps tokens, which in turn can be redeemed for rewards. While the concept is rather intriguing, the execution has divided the FIFA community, with fans taking to social media to express their opinions on the new system.

World Cup content has been rather hit or miss in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World Cup Swaps aside, tournament-themed content in general has had several detractors in FIFA 23. After an impressive start to the event, the developers have failed to innovate further, leading to discontent amongst veterans of the series who feel that the content has been rather repetitive.

Popular FIFA content creator Nepenthez expressed similar concerns in an elaborate thread on Twitter, outlining why he believes content has been rather stale.

1. This new tab/mode looked to be a breath of fresh air, but actually you can't do anything with it, you only get the rewards at the end of the season (52 days).



His peers have agreed with his take for the most part. Nepenthez received support from several other fans on Twitter who also believe that EA Sports are delivering the same old content year after year.

- 8 rivals wins

- 6-11 champs wins



Just all feels very stale. Maybe we’re getting older. Maybe I value my time more. I don’t know, but this FIFA hasn’t been it.



As for the new World Cup offerings, the concept of limited-time cards that are removed from your club once the promo ends has not gone down well with the community. Many fans believe that they should be allowed to submit these special versions into SBCs, which would provide them with a purpose in FIFA 23 other than just for objectives.

Certain fans are also rather suspicious of the pack-odds when it comes to these player-picks that provide World Cup cards. This individual, in particular, tweeted about how he has packed several of such high-level footballers when he could never pack their normal versions in FIFA 23.

However, it is not all doom and gloom regarding this new addition to FIFA 23. The cards serve another purpose as EA have introduced a collection-based system that rewards fans for unlocking these special variants. The more they obtain, the greater rewards they will receive at the end of the campaign.

You get these rewards for collecting the new World Cup base cards

You have until January 4th



You have until January 4th



EA Sports' decision not to add a separate World Cup mode for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team but adding content to regular FUT instead has caused quite the stir amidst the community. With over a month to go before World Cup festivities are concluded in FUT, there is certainly plenty of time for EA to impress fans and deliver engaging content.

