How to get Qatar players in FIFA 23 FUT World Cup mode

Qatar is one of the 32 nations in the FIFA 23 FUT World Cup mode. Due to the nature of the events in the World Cup mode, all players require footballers from the hosts to complete certain objectives.

Unfortunately, there aren't many cards from the nation, and this has been creating some problems for fans. Cards from countries like England, France, or Argentina are quite easy to obtain. FIFA 23 players will be able to find them in different packs in the form of World Cup picks, and collecting a few of them will not be a problem.

However, finding cards from Qatar is much more challenging, and many players have been looking for easy workarounds. There are some steps that players should take in the FUT World Cup mode that will increase their chances of getting these special cards. These cards are required by those who are looking to make the most of the FUT World Cup Swaps program.

Finding FUT World Cup mode cards from Qatar in FIFA 23

The easiest step many FIFA 23 players missed came at the start of the FUT World Cup mode. When the mode was introduced, players were asked to pick a nation. All 32 nations were available, and players would receive six FIFA World Cup cards belonging to their chosen country.

Many made mistakes by going with popular picks like France and England. Their reasoning is easy to understand. Players make these choices because they are more likely to find cards with high overalls. However, the role of these cards is not to improve the player's squad since they're temporary. Once Season 2 is over, all these FIFA World Cup cards will be removed.

Selecting Qatar at the very start will effectively guarantee six cards from the country, which players can use in their objectives. Although these cards may not have great stats and overalls, they will be useful for FIFA 23 players to get additional rewards. So players who haven't started FIFA Ultimate Team yet should pick Qatar as their nation. It should be noted that this can only be done once, and players will find cards from the country in their Ultimate Team when they log in for the first time.

Another method players can consider is to open as many packs as possible. All the packs earned now guarantee a certain number of FIFA World Cup player picks. There's no guarantee regarding which cards appear, so it's a good idea to open as many packs as possible. However, it's best to do this with the packs obtained in the game and not with FUT coins.

Apart from these two methods, there aren't any reliable ways of acquiring the FIFA World Cup players from Qatar.

Why are national team players important in FIFA 23?

The FUT World Cup Swaps program went live on November 11, and players can now earn different rewards. These rewards can be obtained using exchange tokens earned in the game. At the moment, every FIFA 23 player can earn up to 14 tokens in the game, and one of them requires the use of players from Qatar.

Players will have to win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps mode, with six Qatari cards in the starting lineup. This is the main reason why players are searching for these cards in Ultimate Team mode.

