The FUT World Cup Swaps program is live in FIFA 23, and players can vastly improve their Ultimate Team squads with the help of different resources. The program will require one to earn tokens, which can then be exchanged for rewards, including special World Cup Stars.

Thirty-two special cards have been added to the game, with each one representing a nation. Apart from the World Cup Stars, players can get special icon cards of Patrick Vieira and Cafu.

Regardless of the rewards, one must collect all swap tokens. Without these, none of the rewards will be available.

FIFA 23 players can obtain more than 10 FUT World Cup Swaps tokens right now

According to rumors, every FIFA 23 player will be able to earn 50 FUT World Cup Swaps tokens in the game. These will be via different methods - some are quite straightforward, while others require specific tasks. Let's look at all the methods by which FIFA 23 players can earn the tokens.

First World Cup Token – Corrado: login into the Ultimate Team mode

Second World Cup Token – Qin Sheng: Rewarded from level 5 of Season Objectives

Third World Cup Token – Suljic: Rewarded from level 18 of Season Objectives

4th World Cup Token – Ontuzans: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 Qatari World Cup players.

5th World Cup Token – Sardelis: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 Ecuadorian World Cup players.

6th World Cup Token – Sildnes: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 Senegal World Cup players.

7th World Cup Token – J. Pereira: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 Netherlands World Cup players.

8th World Cup Token – Henderson: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 England World Cup players.

9th World Cup Token – McMillan: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 Iran World Cup players.

10th World Cup Token – Blackwood: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 USA World Cup players.

11th World Cup Token – Ekene: Win 6 Live FUT Friendly: FIFA World Cup Swaps, with 6 Wales World Cup players.

12th World Cup Token – Morris: Assist 7 goals with a Japanese footballer in Squad Battles (or Division Rivals).

13th World Cup Token – Al Qarni: Play 8 Squad Battles or Division Rivals matches with 6 Spain World Cup players.

14th World Cup Token – Rodrigues: Win 6 Squad Battles or Division Rivals matches with 6 England World Cup players.

At the moment, players can get up to 14 tokens, which isn't the complete quota. There will be more ways to earn tokens in the future. FIFA 23 players can find rewards for as little as two tokens and go all the way up to 40. Making the perfect pick will vary from one individual to another.

