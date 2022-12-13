FIFA 23 leaks reveal Dusan Vlahovic as the latest SBC player in the World Cup Phenoms promo

With the World Cup Phenoms promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team approaching its conclusion, Dusan Vlahovic has been leaked as the latest inclusion in the event. FIFATradingRomania, a FUT-themed trade and leak-based account on Twitter, recently revealed that the Serbian superstar would receive an SBC in the upcoming days, much to the excitement of Serie A and Serbian fans on FUT.

Before the tournament began, Serbia was widely considered to be amongst the tournament's dark horses. Despite not possessing star power comparable to the likes of France or Brazil, they have talent and experience across several positions on their roster. While to secure qualification for the knockout stages, they had moments in the group stage, with Vlahovic spearheading their attack.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Dusan Vlahovic is set to receive a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as recognition for his efforts for Serbia in the World Cup

Dusan Vlahovic has risen to prominence in Europe over the last two seasons. The 22-year-old marksman impressed in Serie A with his goal-scoring contributions for Fiorentina, earning him a high-profile transfer to Juventus. Since then, he has continued in this rich vein of form by consistently being amongst the top scorers in the league and has performed similarly for his national side.

He received a Future Stars version in FIFA 22, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after cards in the promo. With his leaked World Cup Phenoms version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, he is likely to achieve a similar level of popularity and viability in-game.

What does this World Cup Phenoms card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, the leaked account predicted that Vlahovic would be an 88-rated card with the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 89

Defending: 32

Passing: 71

Physicality: 85

His base gold version possesses three-star skills and a three-star weak foot, which will most likely be boosted in the latest version. The FIFA 23 global ambassador already has a special 86-rated Team of the Week item in-game, and his World Cup Phenoms variant will undoubtedly improve over that version.

How will World Cup Phenoms Vlahovic perform in-game?

Based on the predicted stats and the capabilities of his gold and Team of the Week versions, Vlahovic will be a rather one-dimensional attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. He has decent pace and elite-tier shooting ability, but his lackluster dribbling and passing skills will hinder him from being anything more than a goal-poacher, similar to the likes of Erling Haaland.

While cards like these were highly influential in the 'lengthy' meta, the game now favors more versatile and rapid attackers. However, Vlahovic will still be valuable for any Serie A squad, especially when paired up with an agile supporting striker. His clinical finishing abilities will ensure that he is a menace for any defense to deal with, and his SBC should also be reasonably priced.

