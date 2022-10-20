FIFA 23 Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) cards released, Neymar receives special CAM version

Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) has been released in FIFA 23 by EA Sports, and Neymar has earned his first special card of the season. The squad of extraordinary cards looks like one of the best ones yet, with amazing players in every position.

Last weekend saw a number of anticipated and prolific matchups in European football, including the prestigious El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. There was also the clash between Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool. All these matches delivered on expectations, and the star performers have been awarded a TOTW card in FIFA 23.

Neymar included in TOTW 5 of FIFA 23 for game-winning performance against Marseille

Neymar has historically been among the best players in FIFA, replicating his real-life abilities on the virtual pitch. Despite the two-ratings downgrade in FIFA 23, the Brazilian has retained his viability in-game. With his inclusion in TOTW 5, he now has a special boosted version featuring a coveted position change as well.

Who is included in TOTW 5 of FIFA 23?

TOTW in FIFA is EA's way of celebrating the achievements of the top performers across the various leagues in world football over the weekend. After an exhilarating round of fixtures, TOTW 5 contains some high-profile names.

Overall, this TOTW squad is an extremely strong one. Fans will be looking forward to the upcoming Weekend League to get a shot at obtaining some of these special items in the form of red picks. The squad includes players like:

Neymar - 90

Toni Kroos - 89

Nicolo Barella - 87

Leroy Sane - 86

Dusan Vlahovic - 86

Joe Gomez - 84

Marcus Thuram - 84

Martin Terrier - 84

David Soria - 84

William Carvalho - 83

Reinildo - 82

Jonathan David - 82

Guglielmo Vicario - 82

Fabian Schar - 81

Silas Katompa Mvumpa - 81

Jesper Lindstrom - 81

Luiz Gustavo - 81

Youssouf Ndayishimiye - 79

James Forrest - 79

Gonzalo Marinelli - 78

Junior Adamu - 77

Luca Tremolada - 76

Dimitri Petratos - 75

Based on these ratings, this is a rather strong TOTW squad and has some overpowered cards among its ranks.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 5?

Unsurprisingly, Neymar takes the cake as the best available card in TOTW 5 of FIFA 23. He is extremely overpowered in FIFA, and with his latest position change, he offers even more options for squad-building.

Nicolo Barella appears to be a rather interesting choice for Serie A squads as well. He has an incredibly well-rounded card in FIFA 23, and his TOTW version might be the best midfielder in his league.

The likes of Joe Gomez, Leroy Sane, Jonathan David, and Silas will also be sought after, as they have historically been amazing in FIFA due to their attributes and traits in-game. The likes of Thuram and Vlahovic will be extremely effective as well. The latter falls under the lengthy acceleration type by default, and Thuram can be converted to lengthy with the appropriate chemistry style.

