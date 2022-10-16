Real Madrid 3-1 FC Barcelona: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Benzema, Rodrygo and Valverde score in El Clasico triumph | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid defeated FC Barcelona 3-1 in an action-packed encounter on Sunday, October 16. The result sees them leapfrog their opponents into first place with 25 points from nine games.

Madrid came into this game on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games across competitions. All three victories were by a one-goal margin, indicating how close those games were. Considering Barcelona's form, all signs pointed towards a tightly-contested game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti was without first-choice 'keeper Thibaut Courtois, who missed the game via injury. Andriy Lunin was handed a start to cover for the Belgian.

Real Madrid began the game on the front foot as they passed the ball with confidence, looking to impose themselves on FC Barcelona. Federico Valverde and Luka Modric made strong starts to the game, distributing the ball well and combining to create chances. Karim Benzema handed Real the dream start, firing in from 10 yards to make it 1-0 after 12 minutes.

Despite conceding 62% possession to Barcelona, the hosts were more efficient in front of goal. Real Madrid attempted four shots and attempted three on target, while Barca attempted eight, with just two on target. Madrid doubled their lead after 35 minutes as Ferland Mendy provided an assist for Valverde to score from.

The goal marked an important juncture in the game as Barcelona dropped off a lot after going two goals down. They went into the break trailing Real Madrid by 2-0.

Xavi made several changes to his Barcelona side in an attempt to salvage the game for the visitors. Substitute Ferran Torres proved to be a much-needed spark for his side in the closing stages. He provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski's goal to make it 2-1.

However, there was late drama as Rodrygo was fouled in the penalty area in the dying embers. Nothing was given initially but following a VAR check, a spot-kick was duly awarded. The Brazilian stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 3-1. That was the final nail in the coffin for Barcelona.

Real Madrid secured a big 3-1 win over their arch-rivals, edging them to top spot in the league by three points. That said, let's take a look at how their players fared.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 7/10

Lunin stepped in between the sticks in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois and played well. He made four saves throughout the game and played 11 accurate long balls.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal played a decent game in the right-back spot and was subbed off late in the game. He won two of his five duels and made three clearances and two tackles.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

Militao had a decent game at the back. He won three of his eight duels and made four clearances and two tackles. He also played six accurate long balls.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Alaba played well at the heart of Real Madrid's defense as they secured a comfortable win over Barcelona.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Mendy played well and even provided an assist for his team's second goal. He won three of his six duels and made one tackle and one interception.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric looked sharp with the ball at his feet as he continued in his rich vein of form. He completed 33 passes with 97% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won four of his 10 duels and was booked in the game.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6.5/10

Tchouameni had a decent game in the middle of the park for Real Madrid as they secured a big win.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

Kroos was the chief ball distributor of the ball for Los Blancos and had a great game. He completed 49 passes with 89% accuracy, including one key pass, one cross and six long balls. He also won eight of his 13 duels.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde continued his excellent start to this campaign, showing why he is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. He scored his side's second goal. Valverde also won four of his eight duels and played seven accurate long balls and one key pass.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius had a decent game but failed to provide end product in the final third. He was also booked in the game.

Karim Benzema - 7/10

Benzema looked sharp and scored a goal that gave Real Madrid the lead after 12 minutes. He had a great game overall.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger & Marco Asensio - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Rodrygo - 7/10

He came on in the dying embers but earned and converted a penalty under tremendous pressure to seal the win for Real Madrid.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes