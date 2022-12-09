5 most overrated FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo cards

There have been many promos and events in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in the few months since its release, and EA Sports has released more special cards than ever in-game. A special roster of promo cards has been in packs almost every week since the game was released, offering gamers a wide range of cards to choose from for their FUT squads.

However, this is not always a positive thing. With every promo release, several cards are hyped due to their popularity or rarity in the transfer market but fail to live up to expectations in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overrated promo cards released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Erling Haaland (Ones to Watch)

With the introduction of the new AcceleRATE system, FIFA 23 is by far the most authentic and immersive depiction of the sport in the history of the series. The earlier stages of the game were dominated by players possessing a lengthy running style, making the likes of Erling Haaland broken in-game.

However, Haaland's viability has suffered drastically with the meta shifting to favor faster players. Although he is still usable in-game, his Ones to Watch card is way too overpriced compared to what he offers on the virtual pitch. The card costs well over a million coins, more than Kylian Mbappe and World Cup Hero Al Owairan, both of whom are more suited to the new meta.

2) Virgil van Dijk (World Cup Stories)

Like Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk has also been nerfed in the new meta of FIFA 23. He was the best gold centre-back in the game's early stages, and it was easy to see why based on his attributes. However, he was surpassed by several other cards that possess the raw pace to challenge any attacker.

Van Dijk received a boosted version in the latest World Cup Stories promo of FIFA 23, but his rarity has led to him being wildly overpriced in the transfer market. The Liverpool defender goes for around 1.3 million coins, which is ridiculous because cards like TOTW Tomori and Base Lucio are better and can be purchased for a fraction of the cost.

3) Bernardo Silva (Path to Glory)

Portugal are in spectacular form in the ongoing World Cup, cementing their position as one of the favorites to win it all. With the Path to Glory promo cards receiving upgrades based on their nation's performance in the tournament, most of these versions are overpriced in the transfer market, with Bernardo Silva being the most obvious case.

Despite being a dynamic card that could receive upgrades in the future, Bernardo Silva's price of over a million coins is rather baffling, considering his attributes. His stats are comparable to the likes of base Lionel Messi, who can be obtained for under 70,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

4) Joan Capdevilla (World Cup Hero)

World Cup Hero cards were a fantastic addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing impressive stat boosts to various FUT Heroes while adding to the hype of the ongoing World Cup. The promo led to the emergence of several fan-favorite cards like Al Owairan and Robbie Keane but also led to the price of several cards being dictated by hype alone.

Despite being an impressive defender with incredible stats, Joan Capdevilla's price of almost 500,000 FUT coins is way too hefty for a left-back in FUT. The Spanish hero initially cost under 250,000 coins, but after being hyped up by several pros and FUT veterans, his price skyrocketed.

5) Kylian Mbappe (Road to the World Cup)

This is a contentious entry into the list, as Kylian Mbappe is widely considered the best attacker in FIFA 23. He fits the meta perfectly and possesses all the right attributes to be incredible in-game. However, with the release of the Road to the World Cup promo, Mbappe received a 93-rated special version that is incredibly overpriced despite being amazingly overpowered.

The card costs over 4.5 million coins in the transfer market, which is unreasonable since his 92-rated Team of the Week card costs under 2.1 million coins. This could be due to the card's rarity or a misunderstanding that led fans to believe that this is a dynamic card that will receive upgrades. Regardless, the card is not worth the coins over his other versions.

