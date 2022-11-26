5 best World Cup Icons to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Black Friday festivities in FIFA 23 witnessed the release of new versions of Icon cards, known as World Cup Icons. These were released not only as part of Black Friday celebrations but also to capitalize on the hype of the ongoing World Cup. The most iconic tournament in the world of football is in full swing, and EA Sports has released World Cup Icons to pay tribute to the legends of the sport.

Excluding Patrick Vieira and Cafu, who were introduced earlier as part of the World Cup Swaps rewards, EA added twelve new World Cup Icons to FIFA 23. While there will still be more of these to come, the first roster is rather impressive, and fans are curious about which Icons are worth the coin investment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered cards amongst the new World Cup Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Ronaldo Nazário

As the most expensive card in the lineup, it is no surprise that the "O Fenômeno" Ronaldo Nazário is the most coveted and overpowered card amongst the new World Cup Icons and in FIFA 23 in general. The Brazilian legend won the World Cup in 2002, spearheading the Selecao attack and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest strikers ever to grace the beautiful game.

Popularly referred to as R9, Ronaldo has historically been overpowered in FIFA since his inclusion as an Icon in FIFA 18. With incredible pace, shooting, dribbling, five-star skills, a five-star weak foot, and custom animations, he is the most broken card in the game and warrants a ridiculous price tag in the FUT transfer market.

2) Johan Cruyff

Often regarded as the father of modern-day football due to his approach to football as a coach, Johan Cruyff is considered among the greatest players of all time. The former Ballon D'Or winner was a mainstay in the Dutch national side during the peak of the nation's footballing powers, and his abilities are replicated accurately in FIFA 23.

Like R9, Cruyff also possesses five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him a lethal threat for any defense. While R9 is more of a finisher, Cruyff fits perfectly into the playmaker's role with his sublime dribbling and passing skills.

3) Eusebio

Before the days of Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football was popularized by the enigmatic talent of Eusebio. The legendary Benfica striker is regarded as one of the most clinical finishers of all time and was a force to be reckoned with. His crowning achievement on the international stage came during the 1966 World Cup, where he ended the tournament as the top scorer.

Eusebio's capabilities and style of play are perfectly reflected in FIFA 23. With rapid pace, sublime dribbling, lethal finishing abilities, and a five-star weak foot, he is undoubtedly an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game.

4) Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is amongst the most recognizable names amongst fans of the beautiful game, with his reputation and superstar status transcending the sport of football during his playing days. He won the World Cup with France in 1998 and led his side to the final in 2006 with his playmaking genius in midfield.

Zidane's abilities as a box-to-box midfielder are unrivaled in FIFA 23. Not only does he possess incredibly well-rounded stats in all aspects of the game, but he also has five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, allowing gamers to deploy him in multiple outfield positions.

5) Emilio Butragueno

Real Madrid and Spanish legend Emilio Butragueno might not be as popular with mainstream fans and casuals, but he is certainly a legend of the sport. Despite not being the most physically domineering attacker, his technical abilities and eye for goal established him as an elite-tier striker for both club and country. He is finally getting the recognition he deserves due to his popularity in FIFA.

Butragueno has been an incredible attacker in FIFA over the years, but with his World Cup Icon version in FIFA 23, he has finally received the upgrade he has always needed. His skill moves have been buffed from three-star to four-star, turning him into the perfect striker in FIFA 23, on par with the likes of Eusebio.

