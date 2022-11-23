Will Cristiano Ronaldo be removed from FIFA 23?

Cristiano Ronaldo is amongst the highest-rated and most meta players in FIFA 23, retaining his status as a fan favorite in the series. The iconic Portuguese forward has historically been overpowered in the franchise, becoming the highest-rated player in several iterations. However, his abilities and performances have diminished with time, and so have his ratings in FIFA.

#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC

Ronaldo recently made headlines and grasped the footballing world's attention after giving an exclusive tell-all interview expressing his thoughts and opinions regarding the current situation at Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid forward said he felt "betrayed" by the club and lashed out at the club's infrastructure. The 37-year-old told Piers Morgan in the interview that he didn't "respect" the club's manager, Erik ten Hag.

As expected, this did not go down well with the fans or the club's owners and resulted in Ronaldo's contract being terminated on a mutual agreement on November 22.

With one of the greatest players of all time becoming a free agent, there has been a lot of speculation regarding what the future holds for his career. Depending on the ventures he chooses to pursue after the World Cup, his fate in FIFA 23 remains contentious.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cristiano Ronaldo could possibly be removed from FIFA 23

Ronaldo's contract termination offers a unique situation for EA Sports to deal with. Usually, when a player ends their tenure with their employer, they are removed from some game modes while being available as free agents in others. However, in such an unusual scenario, fans have been left wondering what will happen to the legendary player in FIFA 23.

What will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in the franchise, earning EA Sports a large portion of its annual revenue through microtransactions. With FUT attracting such a large demographic and Ronaldo arguably the most popular athlete on the planet, his significance in the game mode is undeniable. However, his future in FUT is now in question as he is testing the waters of free agency.

EA Sports provides regular squad updates in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to offer an authentic footballing experience to gamers by replicating team rosters accurately. While Cristiano is no longer signed to any club, it is within the realm of possibility that he will be removed from packs until another team secures his services.

The recent shift in the FIFA 23 meta drastically affected the prices of many players in the FUT transfer market, including the base gold version of Cristiano. However, with his Manchester United card potentially being removed from FUT altogether, this card might also become a rare commodity and rise in price.

What will happen in offline game modes?

As far as Career Mode is concerned, CR7 will be removed from Manchester United's roster and will be available as a free agent in-game. This allows fans to secure his services without worrying about a transfer fee and will make him the most high-profile free agent in the game mode.

In game modes like Kickoff and Online Seasons, he will also be removed from United's roster. Gamers who want to use Ronaldo in these modes must play as the Portuguese national team to get the ultimate CR7 experience in FIFA 23.

