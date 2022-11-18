Breaking: Manchester United confirm decision to initiate appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview

Manchester United have issued an official statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines after snippets from his interview with Morgan emerged in the media. He notably attacked Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag and others in the said interaction.

The Red Devils initially reacted to the forward's claims with an official statement on Monday (14th November). The club clarified that they will consider their response to the player's actions once the 'full facts have been established'.

It appeared the English giants were waiting for the full interview to be broadcast and published. Morgan has since uploaded his conversation with Ronaldo in two parts on his YouTube channel.

With the interview finally out in full, the Red Devils have now issued another statement. The club have revealed that they have taken initial steps in response to Ronaldo's claims. The statement read:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦ @Cristiano ⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦@Cristiano⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. https://t.co/4hwTzk7Lhj

It seems the Old Trafford outfit will take no prisoners as they address Ronaldo's claims in the media. It now remains to be seen if they will hand the Portuguese icon a sever punishment in response to his actions.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this term. He found the back of the net thrice and provided two assists for his teammates in those matches.

Two of his three goals have come against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. Many believe Ronaldo might have already played his final game for the Premier League giants.

