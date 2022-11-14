"I don't have respect for him" - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Erik ten Hag and says Manchester United have 'betrayed' him

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a go at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in a sensational interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the British journalist, the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner said he was disappointed with the club and its top executives:

"I feel betrayed. I feel some people don't want me in the team, not only this year but last year too."

Cristiano Ronaldo was also not pleased with the way Ralf Rangnick ran the club. Speaking about the German tactician, the Manchester United number 7 said:

“If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

The legendary forward has made only 4 starts in the Premier League this season. Speaking about his relationship with Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo said he felt disrespected by the former Ajax manager:

"I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The Manchester United legend also explained the role Sir Alex Ferguson played in his joining the club instead of Manchester City:

“I followed my heart. He (Sir Alex) said to me, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’, and I said, ‘OK, Boss’.”

Cristiano Ronaldo says Sir Alex Ferguson agrees with his point of view about Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was shocked at the club's facilities like the gym, kitchen, pool, and training areas which have shown no progress since his departure in 2009. He also said that he wanted fans to know the truth about Manchester United:

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. I think the fans should know the truth.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal. A club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

Ronaldo also went on to say that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson had the same dim view of the situation at Manchester United. When asked how the legendary manager felt, the Portuguese superstar answered:

"He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that, it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”

Perhaps the thing that hurt Cristiano Ronaldo the most was that he believes the club did not show enough empathy when he and Georgina lost a baby boy in childbirth.

Ronaldo also said he did not return to Manchester United training in July because his 3-month-old daughter was hospitalized. Club executives doubted him and this caused him a lot of 'hurt'.

