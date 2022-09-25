“A big piece of my heart shattered" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez says loss of baby son was 'worst moment of her life' 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on the tragic loss of her newborn son earlier this year, calling it the 'worst moment of her life'.

Rodriguez gave birth to twins - a boy and a girl - in April this year. However, the son tragically passed away after birth. Rodriguez spoke about the importance of her family and being together in such difficult times.

The Argentina-born Spanish model said (via the Mirror):

“Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant."

She added:

“A big piece of my heart shattered, and I asked myself how I could carry on. I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children, and there I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

Rodriguez starred in a Netflix series "I am Georgina," that aired earlier this year. According to Netflix Spain’s director of entertainment Alvaro Diaz, the story revolving the Ronaldo family's lost son will play a key role in season two.

Manchester United were due to face arch-rivals Liverpool a few days after Ronaldo's loss of his newborn son. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was understandably given time away from for personal reasons and was not part of the matchday squad.

However, both sets of fans cheered and applauded in the seventh minute for Ronaldo's deceased son. Liverpool fans were also heard chanting their famous "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem for the Portuguese forward. United, though, lost 4-0 on the day.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been in the best of form this season. The Portugal captain has scored just once from eight outings across competitions. That strike came from the penalty spot against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League earlier this month.

Ronaldo has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward finds himself behind Marcus Rashford, Antony and Anthony Martial.

The 37-year-old has started just thrice for the Red Devils this season, with United losing two of those games. One was a 4-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League, while the other was a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League.

